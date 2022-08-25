"No one wants to see it": League of Legends player base shows disappointment over recent Yuumi buffs

Yuumi is arguably one of the most problematic champions in all of League of Legends. Her design itself is flawed to a level where players usually ban her irrespective of the patch or meta, in both solo-queue as well as professional games.

As such, the developers wanted to balance Yuumi a bit and ended up giving her a few small nerfs. However, they felt that the nerfs were too bad and so they released a micro-patch to buff her again. This new tweak has made a lot of fans angry.

One such fan commented the following:

Complex @complex_oce @RiotPhroxzon This seems like a massive buff for the smallish nerf she got, please just kill yummi before worlds no one wants to see it.

The developers claim that they are trying to bring a balance to both her scaling as well as her pickrate. However, no matter what they do, Yuumi continues to be extremely strong and sort of like an automatic win condition.

Hence, it is justified that fans are not at all happy that the cat got buffed once again.

Yuumi's design makes her tough to balance in League of Legends

Yuumi is a very interesting champion within League of Legends. The main idea behind this character is to attach to an ADC (or any other ally) and stay like that while also poking the enemy and healing the ally.

Ch!ps @Twisted_Chips @RiotPhroxzon Just ... Why ? Why would you finally buff the cat when he is top prio in pro play and still the most frustrating pick of the game. I can't understand this kind of choice, could you please at least give some explanation ?

tapu goated fr @tapu_goated @RiotPhroxzon what do you think about reworking the champ since its an UNHEALTHY GAME DESIGN (LIKE RYZE WAS AND U REWORKED HIM 3 TIMES) and like removing the W thing? make her W like taric W while giving her stats and reworking her q into a better thing.

Juan Carlos Alvarez @TheJCAlvarez

She defies the concept of a champion

95% of the game she isn't even targetable

Juan Carlos Alvarez @TheJCAlvarez

She defies the concept of a champion

95% of the game she isn't even targetable

She is not a champion, she is a buff, she is a parasyte. Attached to her host the whole game. @RiotPhroxzon Can we legit rework her?She defies the concept of a champion95% of the game she isn't even targetableShe is not a champion, she is a buff, she is a parasyte. Attached to her host the whole game.

Yuumi's ultimate is also very strong as it can lock down enemies in place, thereby creating easy targets for allies. However, the champion can do all of this while remaining attached to an ally, which also makes her untargetable in League of Legends.

In other words, if the enemies hit a champion who also has Yuumi attached, then it is only the former who takes damage. This means that if the champion is close to death, Yuumi can simply change targets and remain alive.

EllieBearVA 🎙️🎶 @LilBearEllie @RiotPhroxzon Yay yuumi! It's sad to see her nerfed every patch even if she needs it. I've seen some comments about putting a time limit on how long she can stay attached, and remove the "cc = you can't jump on for 5 seconds" maybe? Since cc is like death for yuumi anyway

odoardo @ElOdoardo @RiotPhroxzon In my opinion some Champions should be able to forcefully detach yuumi from the enemy. Even if it is just to implement a specific counter to the cat. Best example would be Xin Zhao ultimate. If you E the Champion yuumi is attached to and then ult this should detach her. Thoughts?

Sebastián Silva @Sclonez @RiotPhroxzon Make her take a % of the damage dealt to the champion that she is attached(not reducing the damage taken by the champ). Also, make her suffer from the same cc taken by her host is she is attached.

However, in some cases, even that does not feel necessary as Yuumi's healing is extremely obnoxious and her scaling in the late-game is way too big. As a result, there are practically no counters to what she provides to a team.

Yuumi also has immense synergy with champions like Zeri and Sivir who are currently quite big in the meta. So overall, this champion is a menace and can single-handedly carry games without putting in any effort.

Rob Roosingh @AdmiralVortex @RiotPhroxzon Have you considered creating more incentive for detaching? Give her more reason to be more independent at times, like buffing her regular attacks for laning

Viníciuszs @cius__ @RiotPhroxzon bro, make this champion take damage divided with the host in %, this limits her from being atached with the front line permanently

As a result, she either gets banned in the first phase of professional games or is first picked by players. Hence, the developers felt that it was necessary to nerf her a bit to reduce her dominance.

Unfortunately, for some reason, the developers also felt that the nerf was too much and buffed her yet again. The buff, however, is bigger than the nerf which sort of makes Yuumi indispensable.

The developers feel that there is no other way to buff her, which is why League of Legends players think that she needs a rework. Unfortunately, as of yet, there are no plans for it, which means that the cat will continue to be a menace to players for months to come.

