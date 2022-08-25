"No one wants to see it": League of Legends player base shows disappointment over recent Yuumi buffs

Yuumi is arguably one of the most problematic champions in all of League of Legends. Her design itself is flawed to a level where players usually ban her irrespective of the patch or meta, in both solo-queue as well as professional games.
As such, the developers wanted to balance Yuumi a bit and ended up giving her a few small nerfs. However, they felt that the nerfs were too bad and so they released a micro-patch to buff her again. This new tweak has made a lot of fans angry.
One such fan commented the following:
The developers claim that they are trying to bring a balance to both her scaling as well as her pickrate. However, no matter what they do, Yuumi continues to be extremely strong and sort of like an automatic win condition.
Hence, it is justified that fans are not at all happy that the cat got buffed once again.
Yuumi's design makes her tough to balance in League of Legends
Yuumi is a very interesting champion within League of Legends. The main idea behind this character is to attach to an ADC (or any other ally) and stay like that while also poking the enemy and healing the ally.
Yuumi's ultimate is also very strong as it can lock down enemies in place, thereby creating easy targets for allies. However, the champion can do all of this while remaining attached to an ally, which also makes her untargetable in League of Legends.
In other words, if the enemies hit a champion who also has Yuumi attached, then it is only the former who takes damage. This means that if the champion is close to death, Yuumi can simply change targets and remain alive.
However, in some cases, even that does not feel necessary as Yuumi's healing is extremely obnoxious and her scaling in the late-game is way too big. As a result, there are practically no counters to what she provides to a team.
Yuumi also has immense synergy with champions like Zeri and Sivir who are currently quite big in the meta. So overall, this champion is a menace and can single-handedly carry games without putting in any effort.
As a result, she either gets banned in the first phase of professional games or is first picked by players. Hence, the developers felt that it was necessary to nerf her a bit to reduce her dominance.
Unfortunately, for some reason, the developers also felt that the nerf was too much and buffed her yet again. The buff, however, is bigger than the nerf which sort of makes Yuumi indispensable.
The developers feel that there is no other way to buff her, which is why League of Legends players think that she needs a rework. Unfortunately, as of yet, there are no plans for it, which means that the cat will continue to be a menace to players for months to come.