Rogue vs. MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of the playoffs at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is set to be between Rogue and MAD Lions. This is going to be a crucial game as the rivalry between the squads has grown to massive proportions in recent times.

MAD Lions had an admirable regular split while Rogue had an average one, which is quite uncharacteristic as the opposite happens in most cases. Hence, it will be interesting to witness what happens when the playoffs kick off on August 26, 2022.

Rogue will be looking to shake off their tag of being "chokers" in best-of-five games, while MAD Lions will be looking to book a place in the upper bracket finals. In either case, both teams will be looking to grab a win to make the journey to Worlds 2022 easier.

Preview of Rogue vs. MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Current form and predictions

The MAD Lions had a brilliant regular season at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. Nisqy's addition to the team made a massive difference as it helped the MAD Lions turn the tide almost immediately.

The dominance of the MAD Lions did drop a little towards the end of the regular split as more teams figured out the strategy it was using. Even then, it is safe to say that the MAD Lions had one specific ideology which worked for most of the regular split and helped the team grab crucial victories against some of the toughest opponents.

One of the most fascinating things regarding the MAD Lions lineup is the way in which every member within the roster got rejuvinated once Nisqy was added. It is no secret that even players like Elyoya and Kaiser, who are some of the best in Europe, were unable to perform during the Spring Split.

However, once Nisqy joined, the performance of these players suddenly changed, which showcased the development of a very strong team dynamic.

Rogue, on the other hand, did not have a very good regular season during the LEC 2022 Summer Split. This team is usually termed the king of the regular season, and their performances so far haven't kept up with their reputation.

Rogue is ideally known as a squad that finishes first when it comes to best-of-one games. However, Rogue was unable to replicate the results that it has showcased in the past.

It will be interesting to see if the team is able to rectify its mistakes over the past two weeks and how much it has developed for the playoff stages.

In terms of predictions, the MAD Lions squad will have the upper hand and should be able to achieve a 3-1 victory against Rogue.

Head-to-head

Rogue and MAD Lions have faced each other a total of 16 times in the past. Amongst those, Rogue has a total of ten victories, while the MAD Lions have managed only six wins.

Previous results

Previously, the MAD Lions faced Team BDS during the regular season of League of Legends' LEC 2022 Summer Split and grabbed an easy victory.

Rogue, on the other hand, faced Team Vitality and was also able to grab a comfortable win.

League of Legends LEC 2022 Rosters

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs. Rogue will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on August 26, 2022 at 9 am PDT/9:30 pm IST.

