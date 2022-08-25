League of Legends guide to Draven for season 12

Draven is arguably one of the strongest champions in all of League of Legends right now. He is one of those ADCs who will single-handedly carry the entire game as long as he wins his early laning phase duels.

There are very few champions who can deal as much damage as Draven does, which gives him a lot of dominance in the lane. This article provides a brief guide that LoL players can follow to win games with Draven in season 12.

One of the key things that gamers need to understand is that Draven needs to get ahead in the lane. He is a snowball-based champion and requires a good start. If he dies too many times, then he is absolutely useless against champions like Jinx, Aphelios, Xayah, and others.

Runes, Item Build, and gameplay guide for Draven in League of Legends

Before proceeding any further, it is important to provide an idea of what makes Draven so powerful. The concept behind this champion within League of Legends revolves around his passive skill, "League of Draven."

Whenever Draven kills a minion, tower, or monster, he gains "Adoration Stacks" through his passive. He can get bonus gold whenever he kills a champion based on the number of stacks he possesses.

This means that as long as Draven has a good lane and can cash out his stacks, he can gain a huge gold advantage ahead of the enemy ADC. Thus, he can get to 2 or 3 items in no time and accelerate his scaling much faster.

Draven can become a laning monster who will snowball the game simply on account of the strength of his wallet. However, at the same time, he also relies on intricate farming and staying ahead in the lane.

If Draven dies, he loses his Adoration Stacks, putting him behind the enemy quite massively. If he cannot get the gold lead, his damage simply falls off, which makes him utterly useless.

This is the idea behind playing Draven in League of Legends. However, now that it has been explained, it is time to move on to the guide.

Runes

Draven Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Coup de Grace

Secondary (Domination): Taste of Blood, Treasure Hunter

It is pretty self-explanatory on why Lethal Tempo is prevalent for Draven. The enhanced attack speed helps him to increase his damage output in the early game.

Taste of Blood provides healing for damaging enemy champions, and Treasure Hunter helps to enhance the gold obtained. This provides Draven with overall stability in the lane.

Item Build

The item build for Draven in League of Legends season 12 is as follows:

Eclipse

Bloodthirster

Infinity Edge

Lord Dominik's Regard

Rapidfire Cannon

Berserker's Greaves

The Eclipse is exceptionally vital for Draven as it helps him stay alive in extended team fights. Therefore, players should build that item as fast as possible. Bloodthirster is also quite crucial as it provides the necessary lifesteal for Draven to stay alive.

The rest of the items are primarily meant to enhance his damage even more so that he can melt through even the tankiest of champions in the mid-game.

Gameplay

As mentioned previously, Draven needs an excellent early game to snowball properly. Players need to be good at not just killing minions but also managing Draven's Q ability.

Draven is extremely squishy, so positioning is essential during skirmishes within the lane. It is vital that players do not die without getting a kill, as otherwise, the Adoration Stacks are lost, which makes it hard to gain the gold advantage.

Maxing out his Q ability is paramount, followed by his E and then his W. Obviously, the R ability should be enhanced whenever possible.

