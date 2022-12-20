Tyler1 explains why he won't be playing Overwatch 2 outside of sponsored streams, claims the game is "really boring"

During a livestream on December 19, Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1" shared his thoughts on Overwatch 2's second competitive season.

The streamer revealed that he would not be playing the game apart from sponsored streams. He called the game "really boring" and recalled playing against some unbalanced heroes. Tyler remarked:

"I can't do Overwatch, like non-sponsored anymore, unfortunately. It's really... in my opinion, really boring, which I don't know how they can fix that. It's just that the most broken s**t they have in the game. You literally can't play. It's too boring."

Tyler1 shares his experience playing as a Tank and DPS in Overwatch 2's Season 2

After losing a game while playing Roadhog, the Missouri native quickly concluded the sponsored segment of his stream and rushed through a scripted message provided by Blizzard Entertainment.

He then stated that he did not want to play the competitive shooter because it was "too boring." Tyler1 described his experience playing Overwatch 2's second season, saying:

"We played against Orrisa, like, five times. I played DPS. I'm playing against Junkrat, Torbjorn, Symmetra, Moira, blah, blah, blah. It is what it is. I think I've played against Orisa, I've played seven games, and I've played against her five times. The two games we didn't play against her were the most fun games."

He recalled people playing Doomfist before he was nerfed:

"But bro, it's just like Doomfist before he got nerfed. It was Doomfist every single game. It's so unbelievably a** to play against. Completely ruins it. If it weren't so cringe, where people go for first tank, whatever."

The League of Legends content creator speculated on why the majority of tank players opt to play Orisa:

"They'll go Reinhardt versus Reinhardt, for instance. They'll get outclassed. They'll lose. They'll be like, 'All right, f**k this.' And they'll just go Orisa. And that's like, 'So nice, bro. You're so talented.' So you were playing a fun, skill match-up, then you just randomly stop doing it to cheese!"

Tyler1 then shared his thoughts on playing the DPS role in the game:

"I mean, that's just tanks because when I play DPS, I swear I don't play against Orisa ever, when I play DPS. It's only when I play tank. I guess I play Reinhardt, Roadhog, which she's really good against."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured more than a dozen fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

One viewer was disheartened to hear that Tyler1 did not want to play the game unless it was a sponsored stream, and another fan claimed that Overwatch 2 was in a "bad place" when it came to balancing Heroes.

