"This guy is going to die from the copium" - Tyler1 hits back at Redditors criticizing him during League of Legends Europe Challenge

On March 21, 2023, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" reacted to a controversial thread on the r/LeagueofLegends subreddit. The post was titled "Tyler1 in EUW is weird," in which the Redditor claimed that they "struggled to understand" how the content creator managed to get Diamond 1 with "relative ease."

They described their experience playing on the EUW server, claiming that they "expected" Tyler1 would be intentionally fed in "every match." Furthermore, they questioned whether the Missouri native was truly facing a "fair challenge." After going through the post, Tyler1 didn't hold back on his sentiments and responded to the Redditor:

"Like, look at this s**t, bro! Look at this s**t, bro! This guy is going to die from the copium (Twitch emote) he is f**king inhaling. I don't think I have seen one person ever inhale so much. This is crazy!"

"There's a reason he deleted his f**king account" - Tyler1 reacts to a controversial thread on r/LeagueofLegends

During the starting moments of his livestream on March 21, 2023, viewers informed Tyler1 about the aforementioned post on the r/LeagueofLegends subreddit. He started reading out loud what the Redditor had to say about his ongoing League of Legends Challenge in Europe:

"To clarify, I've been on EUW since 2019 and I've played on EUNE and NA for a while and still think EUW is much worse in MY experience. That being said, I'm struggling to understand how Tyler got through EUW with relative ease, being Diamond 1 currently. Watching his streams, everyone seems to speak perfect English, when in my games, nobody ever does and the only English they know is insults."

The Redditor then recalled a time when Tyler1 struggled to get past Platinum 1:

"He's not getting inted much at all, when I really expected him to be inted every match, since that's what happens to EUW players generally. Especially in Plat 1, where he got stuck for a full stream."

They later alleged that the content creator was "being carried" to higher ranks in the Riot Games-developed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena):

"My question pretty much comes down to, 'Is this really a fair challenge?' With the way he's being carried nearly every win and the insane MMR he has with the inflated LP (League Points) from Riot's recent change. It feels like he doesn't deserve to be anywhere near Master. And, however childish it is to say, I am kinda tilted how little toxicity he's experiencing in his games, compared to the general EUW player."

Timestamp: 00:17:00

The controversial post concluded with the Reddit user stating that they weren't accusing Tyler of anything:

"To make an end to the thread, I'll be real to you guys. Yes, this is me babyraging about his experience in EUW. But I feel like I have enough of an argument to say, I'm not just coping, there's really some ground to be made here. I'm not accusing Tyler of anything. But I can't watch the ego he has on his sterams with the way his experience is going so far. So who knows, if he'll make it."

Tyler1 was astounded by the Redditor's arguments and claimed that he had never seen anyone "inhale so much copium." He began reading some of the reactions posted under the same thread. Upon discovering that the user had deleted their account, the streamer remarked:

"Dude, what is this guy talking about? Dude, I can't! This is why you just don't go on Reddit. What are you?! First of all, I'm not getting clowned. Nobody clowns me on the Korea s**t. I got GM (Grand Masters), queuing autofill, on stream, in two weeks! In Korea. What is this guy on about? I guess there's a reason he deleted his f**king account!"

The Redditor made a comment in which they claimed that Tyler was "genuinely being hard-carried" on his way through the ranked ladder. The 28-year-old personality responded by stating that the former was a "personification" of Twitch chat:

"This guy! Dude, that's all the Twitch chat, by the way. He's like a personification of Twitch chat. You freaks think this too! It's crazy! You guys think that, 'Oh, if I got carried as T1, I wouldn't be stuck in Gold.' 'Oh, even I can climb, if I couldn't carry this.' Bro, you guys are crazy!"

Fans react to Tyler1's clip

Tyler1's reaction to the contentious Reddit thread was shared on YouTube. Here's what fans had to say about the streamer's clip:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

With more than 347 viewers weighing in, one community member stated that Tyler1 clearly understands win conditions in League of Legends, which results in him winning more games. Meanwhile, another fan remarked that LoL players have "collectively gaslit" themselves into believing that they can carry every ranked game.

