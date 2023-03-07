"Crush these yellow-tooth f**kers!" - Tyler1 addresses the community about his upcoming League of Legends challenge in Europe

On March 7, 2023, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" returned to his channel after an eight-day hiatus. While interacting with his audience, the streamer revealed that he would travel to Europe for his upcoming League of Legends challenge.

After mentioning that he would commence the challenge on March 16, Tyler1 stated that it would have been "probably better" for him to share some positive thoughts about the trip. However, he then claimed that his European fans were already prepared to stream, snipe, and intentionally feed in his ranked League of Legends games.

The Missouri native asserted that what he said about Europe "doesn't matter" and began trash-talking about the region. He exclaimed:

"It doesn't matter what I say now. So anyway, I'm just going to say it. F**k that s**t hole. I'm going to f**king go to Europe, I'm going to put my size 17, f**king shoe and crush these yellow-tooth f**kers!"

Tyler1 shares his plans for the upcoming challenge in Europe and shares some solid sentiments for the region

Tyler1 hosted a brief Just Chatting segment, discussing his upcoming League of Legends challenge in Europe. He announced that he would leave on March 15 and begin livestreaming the following day:

"We got official dates for Europe. We are leaving for Europe on the 15th. I told you guys we're going on the 15th. We're leaving, or getting there. We're leaving at 15th. I get in Europe 9 am on the 16th and I'll be streaming on the 16th, at like, noon Europe time? I don't know what time that is f**king here. Whatever that means. So that means, we have this week. Ten days!"

He mentioned conversing with his girlfriend, Macaiyla, and his manager regarding the message he would share with the European audience. He claimed that fans in the region waited for "five years" to feed in his ranked games. He went on to say that it didn't matter what he did:

"Dude, do you know what I thought, by the way? I've been talking to Caiyla and my manager about this. Bro... dude... you know how it'd probably be better if I'd just like, 'Oh, blah, blah, blah.' 'I love Europe.' 'EU, I love you guys.' Dude, honest to god, it doesn't matter. I'm going to get my a** inted, anyway. It doesn't matter what I do. There's people who've been waiting for me to come to EU for five years."

Tyler1 started trash-talking and claimed that he would "speedrun to Challenger" on the European ranked ladder:

"I don't even care about that s***ty a** region! You're f**king scrubs and I'm going to f**king speedrun to Challenger. You f**king p**sies! I'm getting there and I'm out in two weeks! Bet me! On a fresh account! F**k it, dude! You already know these p**sies."

The content creator continued further and added:

"Actually, also, this is the offline chat, too! Just f**k it, bro! Look at this. It doesn't matter! Because I've been s**t talking to these scrubs f**king a**holes, and these losers have nothing better to do, obviously! They f**king wait for me to queue up in their s**t hole region because nobody else will f**king do it. Because it's a dump! It's a dumpster! Right? Nobody cares! They have nothing better to do."

Fans react to Tyler1's trash-talk

Tyler1 trash-talking about his upcoming League of Legends challenge in Europe gained a lot of traction on r/LivestreamFail. Here's what the online community had to say:

Tyler1 is a renowned Twitch streamer and is best known for hosting a variety of League of Legends challenges. Last year, the 28-year-old personality traveled to South Korea to dominate the most difficult ranked ladder of the Riot Games-developed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).

