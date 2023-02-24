"When I'm not live, you guys must be miserable" - Tyler1 claims that the League of Legends category on Twitch is "dead"

During a livestream on February 22, popular streamer Tyler "Tyler1" expressed his opinion on the current state of the League of Legends category on Twitch, stating that it was lacking in viewership and content. According to Tyler1, he couldn't find any of the most prominent League of Legends streamers from North America on the platform, which led him to switch to YouTube in search of relevant content for the game.

He also joked that fans of the game were probably "miserable" when he was not livestreaming on Twitch:

"Trust me! You guys need me! It's true. You need me. I'm sorry. It is what it is. When I'm not live, you guys must just be miserable, bro. I'm sorry about that."

"I fractured my finger, I was scrolling so bad" - Tyler1 shares his thoughts on the state of the League of Legends category on Twitch

Before queuing for the first game of the day, Tyler1 hosted a brief Just Chatting segment, during which he discussed the state of the League of Legends category on Twitch. He stated:

"Bro, let me tell you about my weekend, a little bit first. Dude, I think Twitch; first of all, I think Twitch is dead. Secondly, I think League of Legends Twitch is dead. It is actually dead! NA (North American) League of Legends is so dead!"

The 27-year-old personality provided an explanation, saying that he couldn't find a North American League of Legends content creator while browsing the category on Twitch:

"Because I was like, sitting in my bed, at like, 5 pm. That's my vacation, bro. Sleeping is my vacation. Bro, I was... I had to, like, go through, like, scroll. At this point, I was trying to find anybody. Can I maybe watch anybody on Twitch? Especially League. I'm scrolling, bro. I'm scrolling. I'm scrolling. I'm like, I fractured my finger, I was scrolling so bad."

Timestamp: 00:05:15

Tyler1 continued by mentioning which North American streamers he came across browsing the category:

"I see like, Nightblue3. I'm like, 'Holy c*ap! League's got to be dead if Nightblue3 is the first North American player I've found on my live list.' I was like, 'Okay, let's keep scrolling.' Scrolling. Scrolling. Next we have Karasmai. At that point, I just closed it, bro. I just went to YouTube, bro! It is what it is!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section attracted quite a lot of traction, as more than 91 community members weighed in on the streamer's take. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer concurred with Tyler1, another community member felt that the professional League of Legends scene was still thriving, although the casual scene may have dwindled.

