"It's such a disgusting character!" - Tyler1 shares his thoughts on new Aurelion Sol and Mages having "4,000 HP" in League of Legends

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" dedicated a livestream on February 17 to playing League of Legends. In one of his ranked matches, the streamer played Gankplank in the Top Lane. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, with the streamer eventually losing the game.

As the enemy team destroyed his team's Nexus, Tyler1 claimed that he had lost the game due to the reworked Aurelion Sol. He claimed that the "Star Forger" was "broken" and shared his opinions on the Mid Lane champion by exclaiming:

"Aurelion Sol is so broken, by the way! Out of all the champions in their team, like, even Caitlyn being fed, the reason why we lost is because of Aurelion Sol. Just so we're clear. Like, all Aurelion. Like, literally! People don't understand. It's such a disgusting character!"

Tyler1 expresses frustration at Mages in League of Legends being tanky and having "4,000 HP"

Tyler1 had a rather unfortunate competitive League of Legends game at the seven-hour mark of his February 17 livestream. He claimed that he lost the round of the Riot Games-developed MOBA due to Aurelion Sol and called the reworked champion "disgusting."

He later retracted his statement, stating that the problem wasn't with the champion itself, but with the items that Mages generally used in the game:

"Maybe it's not even the champ problem. I think it's just an item problem because they gave all these Mage items so much f***king HP (health points)! Like, Rod (of Ages), Rylai's (Crystal Scepter). F***king every Mage item has AP (ability power) in it. Or excuse me, HP in it. It's so f**ked!"

Timestamp: 07:20:40

The Missouri native went on to say that the HP stats made Mid Lane champions "so tanky," and that playing against a Mage with "4,000 HP" wasn't fun:

"They're so tanky! Yeah, it could just be Rod of Ages, to be honest. You might be right. Seraph's (Embrace) is broken. But like, now you see people not even build Seraph's. Bro, I'm sorry. A Mage having 4,000 HP at the end of the game is not fun."

The conversation concluded with Tyler1 remarking:

"Yeah, 4k HP and they go (Zhonya's) Hourglass. Yeah, it's like f***king, if you finally go low enough, it doesn't matter."

Fans react to the streamer's take

At the time of writing this article, more than a dozen fan reactions were posted in the YouTube comments section. While one community member found it amusing that Mage items provided "as much HP" as Fighter items, another stated that they were happy when Rod of Ages was removed from the game:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's opinion

Tyler1 is one of the most popular League of Legends content creators on Twitch, currently boasting over 5.1 million followers. Readers interested in learning how he went from being ID-banned in the game to becoming an internet star can do so by clicking here.

