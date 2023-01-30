"He is a freak, he is a behemoth" - HasanAbi and Bradley Martyn share their thoughts on Tyler1

On January 30, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" got together with prominent internet personality Bradley Martyn. During the livestream, the topic of workouts and natural bodybuilding came up, with the former asking the latter for his thoughts on Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1's" physique.

Bradley Martyn expressed admiration for the League of Legends streamer and called him "dope." After watching a few clips of Tyler working out and lifting weights, the political commentator provided his thoughts on the Missouri native, saying:

"He is a freak. He is a behemoth. He is a genuinely impressive human being."

HasanAbi and Bradley Martyn were genuinely impressed after watching Tyler1 deadlift 550 pounds

During the first few hours of his January 30 broadcast, HasanAbi asked Bradley Martyn if he thought Tyler1 was "natty or not." For reference, "natty" is gym slang for the word "natural" in the context of natural bodybuilding, which doesn't involve the use of steroids.

The political commentator played a video in which Tyler1 successfully managed to pull off a 550-pound deadlift. Upon seeing this, Bradley Martyn was impressed and called the League of Legends streamer a "strong person." Hasan responded:

"Oh, is he strong? Yeah, no s**t, dude! He's f***king deadlifting 550 pounds! That's a lot of weight!"

A few moments later, the Turkish-American personality provided details about his workout routine, revealing that he has never set a PR (personal record) for himself. He explained:

"I've never done like, I've never done one-hit; like, I've never done PRs, ever in my entire history of lifting. I've never done PRs. I just... I'm scared. I'll admit it. Like, I think it's silly that I'm not looking at f***king, I'm not a professional weightlifter. It's not my job and I feel like it's silly to try and see your PR. Like, I'd rather do, I've always gone for as many reps as I can."

Timestamp: 01:55:50

One viewer then shared a video of Tyler1 performing a "max lift" during the Power Meet 3 livestream. Bradley Martyn wanted to know if Tyler just "works out and plays video games," to which HasanAbi replied:

"Yeah, that's all he does. And it's additionally impressive because of like... how much dedication is required for both, looking like this and being this strong. While also simultaneously being one of, like, he's so good at League of Legends, too!"

Another fan mentioned that Tyler1 had achieved the Challenger rank in every role in League of Legends. Hasan added:

"Like, he's one of the best on the planet in every role in League of Legends. Which is like..."

Fans react to HasanAbi and Bradley Martyn talking about Tyler1

The discussion thread featuring HasanAbi and Bradley Martyn talking about Tyler1 attracted plenty of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community had to say:

HasanAbi is a popular content creator who has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2018. He currently has 2,358,069 followers on the purple platform, with his Just Chatting and gaming broadcasts receiving viewership counts of more than 32,000 on average.

