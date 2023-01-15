“Everytime I almost did it…” - Bradley Martyn ‘recommends’ people to stop watching p*rn

Bradley Martyn, with more than three million subscribers on YouTube and four million followers on Instagram, is one of the most famous bodybuilding content creators on the internet. He gained fame thanks to documentation of insane feats of strength on his channel.

In a recent tweet, Bradley shared his experience trying to quit watching p*rn and the lessons he learned after successfully quitting for more than a year.

UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean: Bradley Martyn is seen in attendance during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bradley Martyn's message

Martyn has been vocal about his distaste for p*rn throughout the past year, appearing in interviews and challenging his audience to quit. The concerned tweet read:

"Stopped watching p*rn more than a year ago..highly recommend."

Intrigued by the statement, a person asked Martyn how he managed to do it, and the celebrity bodybuilder had this to say:

"Everytime I almost did it, I didn’t."

Bradley Martyn @BradleyMartyn I stopped watching porn more than a year ago..highly recommend. I stopped watching porn more than a year ago..highly recommend.

Why is it so hard to quit?

First, it is imperative to understand that not all consumption of p*rnorgraphic content can be classified as an addiction. Research shows that the vast majority of consumers are casual, and only a few can be called 'addicted.' The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as:

"A treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences. People with addiction use substances or engage in behaviors that become compulsive and often continue despite harmful consequences."

Most of the changes that perpetuate addiction occur neurologically, which may lead to sensitization, desensitization, and a malfunction in the stress system. These connections made in the brain can take years to reverse even after quitting, commonly resulting in cravings that may result in a relapse.

In psychology, research has shown how exposure to or encounters with certain learned scenarios associated with consumption may also make quitting difficult.

Ronnie Coleman reacts to Martyn's stunts

Martyn has gained rapid fame for his lifting stunts and feats of strength that he regularly uploads to his YouTube channel. Legendary bodybuilder and eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Ronnie 'The King' Coleman reacted to some of Martyn's videos last year.

Watching a clip of the stuntman bench-pressing a dumbbell and a woman, Coleman said:

"Don't hurt that girl, don't hurt her ... Woah ... That's pretty impressive right there, crazy crazy impressive."

Coleman then watched a video of Martyn squatting and doing bicep curls at the same time. He said:

"Working arms and legs at the same time ... that's super impressive ... never ever seen that done before. That takes a lot of coordination."

Ronnie, visibly shaken by what he was witnessing, commented on Martyn performing 375 LBS squats while standing on a hoverboard:

"This is the most impressive thing I've seen in my life right here ... I'd bust my a** ... without the weights ... and he did it with the weights ... that's crazy."

Apart from performing insane stunts in the weight room, Martyn is known for his fitness videos, tutorials, and podcast, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk.

Poll : 0 votes