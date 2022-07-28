7 Bodybuilding Exercises to Get Massive Arms Like Bradley Martyn

Bradley Martyn (born May 22, 1989) is an American YouTuber, physique competitor, social media celebrity and fitness expert.

Martyn has a successful YouTube channel and social media presence on multiple platforms. Martyn began going to the gym at the age of 15 and began an online fitness programme in January 2006.

Bradley Martyn's YouTube channel and Instagram account are committed to providing his fans with training, diet and supplementation advice to keep them fit.

Exercises for Arms Like Bradley Martyn

Bradley Martyn trains his arms once a week. He doesn't use the heaviest weight he can lift. Instead, he lifts a lighter weight and focuses on a greater number of reps to get the blood flowing in his arms.

On that note, here's a look at seven exercises to get bulky arms like Martyn's:

1) Machine Preacher Curl (Supinated Grip)

The preacher curl is one of the best exercises you can do for your biceps. It isolates and strengthens your biceps like no other exercise.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Seat yourself on the preacher curl machine. Choose the appropriate weight.

Position your triceps on the preacher pad, and use a supinated grip to grab the grips. This is the starting position.

Raise the handles while flexing your biceps. You should exhale while doing so. Hold the contraction for a second at the peak of the position.

As you return the handles to the starting position, inhale deeply.

Perform three to four sets of 8-15 reps each.

2) Standing Barbell Curl

The cornerstone of many bicep building routines, standing barbell curls put a significant strain on your wrists and elbows. Correct technique is important while performing this exercise to avoid injury.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Holding the barbell with your hands slightly outside of your hips, utilise an underhand grip.

Maintain a tall stance, with your chest lifted and core braced while maintaining an underhand grip.

Keeping your chest elevated and elbows close to your sides, commence the movement by slightly elevating your hands till you feel your biceps contract.

Maintaining strain on your biceps, curl the bar to shoulder height, and squeeze your biceps for a second.

Start lowering the bar slowly while tensing and engaging your biceps to recruit as many muscle fibres as possible.

Perform three to four sets of 8-15 reps.

3) Overhead Cable Extension

The overhead cable extension is helpful for isolating the tricep muscle. The direction of resistance helps maintain consistent tension in the triceps, which helps to promote muscle growth.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by attaching a rope handle to the cable station's high pulley.

Grab the handle, and turn with your hands at shoulder height away from the machine.

Extend your arms fully forward and in front of your head. Teturn to the starting position while maintaining control.

Perform three to four sets of 8-15 reps each.

4) Cable Rope Pushdown

The triceps pushdown is one of the most effective triceps exercises. The triceps brachii muscle is situated in the back of the upper arm and consists of three heads: the long, lateral and medial. The triceps pulldown effectively targets all three triceps heads, which is essential for arm development.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by contracting your abs.

Position your elbows at your sides and feet slightly apart.

Inhale. Push down till your elbows are fully stretched but not quite locked straight.

On the pushdown, keep your elbows close to your body and legs slightly bent.

Resist bending forward. As you press down, attempt to keep your back as straight as possible.

Return to the starting position with a smooth movement as you exhale. Avoid dropping weights.

Perform three to four sets of 8-15 reps.

5) Standing Biceps Cable Curl

Biceps cable curls are useful for increasing the strength and size of the biceps brachii. Additionally, toned biceps give the upper arm a visual appeal.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your knees slightly bent and feet firmly planted on the ground.

While looking forward, engage your core muscles; straighten your back, and maintain your head steady.

While exhaling, curl the cable weight upward towards the chest. Only the forearms should rise from the elbow, moving alone.

Hold for a second at the top of the contraction.

On an inhalation, return the forearms to the starting position.

Perform three to four sets of 8-15 reps.

6) Push-up

Push-up strengthens both the upper body and the core, especially your arms. Beginners generally start with simpler variants, while advanced bodybuilders opt for a more difficult variant.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Assume a position on all fours with hands that are slightly broader than the shoulders.

Do not lock your elbows; keep a slight bend. Extend your legs till you're balanced on your hands and toes, with a hip-width distance between your feet.

Pulling your belly button closer to your spine will strengthen your abs and core.

Inhale as you bend your elbows to a 90-degree angle and lower yourself softly to the floor.

Exhale while contracting the chest muscles and pulling up through the hands to return to the starting position.

Complete three to four sets to failure.

7) Pull-up

Pull-ups are one of the most underrated exercises for strengthening the upper body, back and core. The pull-up primarily targets the latissimus dorsi (lats), the large back muscle behind the arms. It also also engages most of the chest, upper back and shoulder muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

The pull-up bar should be placed at a height that requires you to jump to grab it, with your feet hanging freely.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart underneath the bar. Leap up, and grab the bar with a shoulder-width apart overhand hold.

Extend your arms so that they are in a dead hang position. For a balanced position, bend the knees, and cross the ankles. Take a moment to catch your breath at the bottom.

Exhale as you lift yourself up till your chin is parallel to the bar. Stop at the peak.

While exhaling, lower yourself till your elbows are straight.

Repeat the exercise without touching the floor.

Perform three to four sets to failure.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises, chosen from Bradley Martyn's arm routine, will help you build arm strength, endurance and muscles. Strong arms like Martyn's are necessary for various everyday functions that involve pushing and pulling. Try and include one or more of these exercises in your workout routine to get stronger arms like Martyn.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you follow Bradley Martyn? Yes No 0 votes so far