What Are Preacher Curls? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Preacher curls are a variation of dumbbell curls that are performed on a specific piece of equipment called the preacher bench. Preacher curls allow you to do a relatively more controlled curl, which helps develop and build greater muscle in your biceps.

Preacher Curls: Technique and Correct Form

The only disadvantage of the preacher curl, despite its simple motion, is that it requires a preacher bench to perform. However, most gyms should have one, and if you have a particularly well-equipped home gym, this is also a viable option. The preacher's bench positions your arms so that your upper arm rests on a surface that slopes away from you.

In addition to the preacher bench, you'll need a barbell, dumbbells or EZ bar. The E-Z bar is the most popular and most comfortable machine, but some gyms also have preacher machines.

Before starting, it is also essential to remember that you'll be using a lighter weight with the preacher curl than with conventional curls.

That is because the preacher curl forces you into an unstable position, emphasises controlled movements and prevents you from cheating with momentum. The increased emphasis on form and proper muscle activation exhausts your arms quicker, so a lighter load is preferable.

This is another reason why it's a good idea to include the preacher curl as a complement to your standard biceps curl. Instead of replacing curls, preacher curls should be used to add variety to your arm workout.

Here's how you can perform a preacher curl:

The first step is to assume the correct position. You should sit on the preacher curl bench with your back to the sloped portion, where your arms will rest.

Adjust the bench's height so that the top of the sloping, upper portion is barely in contact with your armpits.

Using the weight of your choice (in this example, a barbell), grasp the curl bar with an underhand grip. Your arms should be extended, with your upper arms flatly resting on the sloped bench.

While maintaining contact with the bench with your upper arms, slowly curl the weight upward. Continue till your forearms are vertical and pointing upwards.

After reaching the peak of the movement, pause for a count. Slowly reverse the motion while counting down from three to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Tips for Beginners

First, your body must remain stable throughout the entire motion. That requires your feet to be planted firmly and completely flat on the floor.

Additionally, your shoulders and torso should remain immobile throughout the exercise. Maintain a straight, neutral back position and a rigid body. Your elbows should be the only part of your body that should be hinged.

Moreover, you should utilise the complete range of motion. The preacher curl already requires you to concentrate on the motion, but that doesn't mean you can skip the full range.

That requires ensuring the weights are completely lowered before pausing and ascending. In addition, you should stop just before your elbows lock out at the bottom.

Benefits of Preacher Curl

A conventional bicep curl may not offer the same benefits as a preacher curl, such as:

1) Negative Movement

One of the greatest advantages of preacher curls is their ability to force you into a negative movement.

Negative movement is a great stimulus for muscle growth and development. You'll be able to focus more on the downward phase of the movement, feeling the tension in your biceps.

2) Good Isolation of Biceps

The preacher curl is renowned for its ability to better isolate the bicep by eliminating the use of momentum. It's sometimes tempting to add small swings and bounces to curls while standing to get the weight moving. The preacher curl eliminates that option and forces you into a more difficult position.

3) Offers Variation

Additionally, preacher curls target your bicep in a slightly different manner. While that may not be a good cost-to-benefit ratio for beginners, hitting muscles in a variety of ways can result in more efficient gains.

So, if you want greater functional movement and bigger biceps, be sure to include preacher curls in your routine.

Common Mistakes

Avoid these common mistakes to get the most benefit from this exercise:

1) Preacher curls are a difficult exercise compared to dumbbells and barbell curls. Don't be hard on yourself if you are unable to perform a lot of reps with the full range of motion from the start. Regular practice will get you there.

2) You should use lower weights at first to ensure your movement is controlled and in the proper, full range of motion. Remember to squeeze at the top to gain biceps and muscle strength.

3) It's common to skip the bottom sticking point of a curl, as it's the hardest part of a curl. In a normal curl, you can use the momentum from your body and push your elbows behind to lift. However, in preacher curls, you are really stuck, as you cant move your elbows any further back, but regular practice will get you there.

