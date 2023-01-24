HasanAbi hits back at Adin Ross for wanting Hot Tub content banned on Twitch

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" provided his take on fellow Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who expressed his displeasure with the Hot Tub content on the live streaming platform.

HasanAbi sarcastically remarked that he "loved" Adin Ross being on the "path of radicalization." Upon hearing the former compare the Hot Tub category to gambling, the latter called it a "funny take."

The political commentator retorted to Ross, asking why he wanted a "dead meta" to be banned on Twitch. HasanAbi stated:

"Is he, like, running out of content, so he's just in the incel mode? Is that what it is? He's just like, 'What can I say?' Bro, you idolize, not only like an alleged s*x trafficker, who is currently in prison. But like, even he didn't do s*x trafficking and he's just operated like a webcam business, how do you still not see that inconsistency there? You know what I mean?"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross thinks Twitch should ban Hot Tub streams



"it's promoting poison in the brain, it's feeding their addiction to jerking off, it's just a fact in my opinion" Adin Ross thinks Twitch should ban Hot Tub streams"it's promoting poison in the brain, it's feeding their addiction to jerking off, it's just a fact in my opinion" https://t.co/itBopFjPev

"He's saying like, 'It's only me you should get the Hot Tub content from.'" - HasanAbi calls out Adin Ross for wanting Hot Tub content banned on Twitch

HasanAbi reacted to the aforementioned tweet by prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" at the one-hour mark of his January 23 livestream. The conversation started with him saying:

"I love this, dude. F***king... Adin Ross going through the steps individually of like, of radicalization and like, doing like, no f*p and all these other dumb s**t, thinking that it's actually making him a better as a person, is pretty funny."

After hearing Adin Ross claim that Hot Tub streams are a "problem" on Twitch, HasanAbi started giggling and called it a "funny take." He explained:

"This is such a funny take, dude. This is like, first of all, are people even still doing hot tub streams? I feel like that meta is over. Why the f**k are you complaining about, like, a dead meta?! Is it? Are they still doing it? I feel like it's not as common as it used to be."

Timestamp: 01:02:05

The Turkish-American personality wondered if Adin Ross was "out of content." He then mentioned the latter "idolizing" controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who is currently in prison for alleged s*x trafficking.

The streamer continued further, saying:

"It's just such a funny f***king experience because it's like... you are so clearly; it's just misogyny! That's it! When you love the p*mp, the guy that's doing the s*x scam business but you f***king hate the women that are doing it on their own. On their own f***king website, you know, with their own control over their own lives. You're like, 'F**k those people! They shouldn't be able to do that! But I also do love the GOAT, Mr. Andrew Tate himself."

HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a viewer who shared a screenshot of Adin Ross' content on YouTube. Seeing this, the former speculated on why the latter was calling for a ban on Hot Tub content. He remarked:

"But remember, this is him doing it. I think it's more like, he's fine with like... when he says, 'I want to ban Hot Tub streamers,' he's saying like, 'It's only me that you should get the content from.' You know what I mean? 'Only me! Only I can do the Hot Tub content. You shouldn't be able to do Hot Tub content on your own!'"

Fans react to HasanAbi's take on Adin Ross wanting Hot Tub content banned on Twitch

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit accrued over 110 fan reactions. Here are some relevant ones:

HasanAbi was one of the most-watched Just Chatting content creators of 2022. He currently has 2,352,922 followers and averages over 32k viewers per stream.

The 31-year-old content creator has also played several popular games on his channel, including Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Rust, Valorant, and Call of Duty Warzone.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes