"It's such a mind f**k to me" - Asmongold reacts to popular Diablo Immortal developer becoming a successful YouTuber

During a livestream on April 10, 2023, Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a video featuring popular Diablo Immortal developer Wyatt Cheng. For those unaware, Wyatt Cheng went viral on the internet after saying the infamous phrase, "Do you guys not have phones," at BlizzCon 2018, when Blizzard Entertainment revealed Diablo Immortal for the first time.

Asmongold was blown away when he saw Cheng's video in which he used ChatGPT to create a game. The streamer expressed his amazement by exclaiming:

"It's such a mind f**k to me, that the guy... the Diablo Immortal, 'Don't you have phones' guy, he actually makes videos, number one. And this is a pretty good video, too! It's not like, this was some bulls**t or whatever."

Asmongold was left stunned after seeing Wyatt Cheng becoming a popular YouTuber

Asmongold was three hours into his broadcast when he discovered Wyatt Cheng's recently uploaded video on his official subreddit. In it, Cheng sought the assistance of ChatGPT to develop a game similar to Flappy Bird:

After seeing the gist of the video, the One True King (OTK) co-founder stated:

"Is this actually Wyatt Cheng? Like, is this like a f**king AI thing? It's actually? Okay, alright. It's actually him! Alright, let's go! This is the, 'No phones,' guy."

After looking at how Cheng used the AI chatbot to create several aspects of the game, from developing assets to coding various functions, Asmongold remarked that he was "mind-f**ked." He also praised the game developer by stating that the video was informative.

Fans, on the other hand, expressed skepticism. Asmongold responded by saying:

"Yes! This is the guy! It's him! It's f**king him! (The streamer compares video thumbnails featuring Wyatt Cheng from BlizzCon 2018 to the most recent video on his personal channel). I swear to god! Look at him. There's him. There he is! It's him! Oh, my god! This is amazing. I can't believe this."

Timestamp: 03:22:20

The conversation continued with the Texas-based personality sharing his thoughts on ChatGPT's coding abilities:

"I feel like, also, what's interesting about this, is that, it kind of goes to show that the people that are able to utilize this technology, or the people that already have understanding with it. So, I think, that's probably a good thing. Because, at least, it alleviates the concern a lot of people have that, 'Oh, ChatGPT is going to take all over our programing jobs.' Yes, that will happen. But it will probably not happen for at least five more years. So, that's a little bit of reassurance, right there!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer's clip went viral on YouTube, as it garnered over 116k views, with more than 270 comments. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Numerous community members shared heartfelt messages for Wyatt Cheng. Meanwhile, one viewer described the game developer as the "living embodiment" of the adage "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

