"Kick is using Twitch's services" - Pokimane responds to claim of Trainwreckstv -backed platform "taking over" following xQc's deal

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently expressed her thoughts on Felix "xQc" joining Kick. For those unaware, the new streaming platform recently acquired the French-Canadian, one of the biggest online personalities in the world, on non-exclusive terms for a whopping $100 million.
While reacting to the deal, she read out a message from her chat that said Kick was "taking over" the streaming scene. Imane quickly rejected the claim and reasoned that Kick pays Twitch for its services indirectly. She said:
"'Keep doubting Kick. It is already taking over. Fire emoji.' Respectfully, people that say stuff like this, you don't understand that Kick makes Twitch money. Like, Kick is using Twitch's services."
What does Pokimane mean by "Kick makes Twitch money"?
Kick, the recently launched streaming platform, utilizes Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Interactive Video Service (IVS) as its backbone. Essentially, it relies on AWS's cloud-based live streaming service to distribute content to viewers.
By leveraging this infrastructure, Kick is relieved of the responsibility of managing the underlying technical aspects of livestreaming. Additionally, AWS IVS is a cost-effective way to stream live video as Kick only pays for the amount of bandwidth they use.
Here's what Pokimane had to say regarding Kick's agreement with Amazon, who also owns Twitch:
"If Twitch really wanted, they could just stop giving these services to Kick. Right now, they're sitting back like, 'Thanks, I guess.'"
She continued:
"But also honestly, I don't really care da*n much. Yeah."
When one user pointed out that Kick is technically using Amazon's services and not Twitch's, Pokimane replied:
"Well, AWS is Amazon and Twitch is Amazon so, in a way it is. In a way it is. But also, I'm just a random streamer..."
At the time of writing (June 17), Kick is experiencing a server crash. This is mostly due to the signing of xQc leading to a sudden surge in their traffic.