“We are overwhelmed by your support” - Kick reveals user traffic has increased by 50x following xQc announcement

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" recently joined the livestreaming platform Kick, causing a surge in traffic that broke the website. Kick revealed on their official Twitter account that they are currently experiencing an unexpected increase in traffic, which resulted in the servers crashing. In fact, at the time of writing (June 17), the website is still down.

The massive popularity of xQc is a key factor behind the sudden flood of interest in the platform, with Kick confirming that the announcement has led to an astonishing 50-fold increase in their usual level of engagement. Here's what they tweeted:

"Kick is experiencing stability issues due to immense traffic (50x our usual). We are overwhelmed by your support and will get this fixed quickly."

"Kick is experiencing stability issues due to immense traffic (50x our usual). We are overwhelmed by your support and will get this fixed quickly."

What happened to Kick? Website down after announcing xQc

Kick has made notable strides in establishing itself as a formidable competitor to Twitch. They have successfully onboarded popular streamers such as Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv, who also happen to be co-owners of the platform. Other prominent figures like chess streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru" have also joined their ranks, and the Juicer is the latest content creator to join the Kick community.

Felix made a brief debut stream on Kick to share details about his deal and gained thousands of followers within a short period. However, the overwhelming surge in traffic resulted in the website crashing. Currently, accessing the official website will lead to an error being displayed:

Kick's website is presently down (Image via Kick.com)

As indicated by Kick themselves, the website developers and webmasters are actively working on finding a swift and efficient solution to address the technical issues.

What is the community saying?

Kick's recent addition has not only caused their website to crash, but it has also left the rest of the streaming community in awe.

Some pointed out that the website is in the beta phase, so it is still a work in progress. Here are some of the notable tweets in response to the crash:

Some pointed out that the website is in the beta phase, so it is still a work in progress. Here are some of the notable tweets in response to the crash:

Ghost @GHOST3YTHATSME: "XQC BROKE KICK I mean honestly it makes sense haha"

JaredFPS @JaredFPS: "That's insane! Can we get 5 gifted in chat for the size of this W"

Nelguh @nelguh_: "Y'all need to remember this is still in Beta. This was a huge test, which gives them insight on where they still have work to do. But they did amazing, especially with signing one of the biggest streamers out there. Be patient, it'll be back"

Garrett @ElChippyy: "This will only help the health of the site! We stand with you in the downtime keep being great 💚"

Parental Advisory @Parental_OnKick

Parental Advisory @Parental_OnKick: "Absolute W @KickStreaming You guys absolutely killed it today and your team was doing amazing work. Most people really have no idea what goes on in network IT and infrastructure. And doing that via cloud as well in today's world even I can't imagine."

BeezyBee @BeezyBeeTV: "xQc came in a little too hot 😂"

xQc's deal with the website is reported to be worth approximately $100 million over a two-year period. As reported by the New York Times, the Juicer's deal with the platform consists of a base fee of around $70 million, with an additional $30 million potentially earned through incentives.

