How much does xQc make in a month? Salary, net worth, and more explored as he bags multi-million contract with Kick

Twitch star Felix "xQc" recently surprised the online community by revealing that he has become a non-exclusive streamer on Kick, a newly launched streaming platform. Adding to the intrigue, the self-proclaimed Juicer has been offered a huge contract that places him among the highest-paid streamers in history. This article delves into his avenues of income and estimates the size of his net worth.

xQc's $100m deal with Kick, explored

xQc's eyebrow-raising contract with Kick, where he will provide his non-exclusive services, has captured everyone's attention.

According to multiple reputable sources, the Juicer is poised to bag a minimum of $100 million over the next two years with Kick. To be more precise, his deal entails a base amount of $70 million, with an additional $30 million in incentives that can be earned based on certain criteria.

NBA superstar LeBron James recently signed a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, which reportedly amounts to approximately $97.1 million. In the case of football legend Lionel Messi, who signed with MLS side Inter Miami FC, his base deal is reported to be $53 million per year.

This is to just highlight, that even as a streamer, xQc has managed to surpass or at least be on par with some of the biggest names in the sporting world.

It is worth highlighting that, unlike Twitch, Kick offers a subscription revenue split of 95-5% in favor of streamers. In simpler terms, the Juicer is set to pocket almost all of the profits from the subscriptions that he will get on the platform in the coming months.

How much does xQc make from Twitch?

Currently, xQc's earnings on Twitch may pale in comparison to the lucrative offer he received from Kick. In fact, he recently disclosed that his contract with Twitch expired earlier this year, indicating that he had been streaming on the platform without any exclusivity agreement.

As of June 17, he boasts 65,692 subscribers on Twitch, placing him as the third-most subscribed streamer after Ironmouse and Kai Cenat. This means that he will bag around $115K this month.

What is xQc's net worth?

Determining a streamer's exact net worth can be challenging, and the same applies to xQc. Prior to his lucrative deal with Kick, various sources placed his net worth somewhere in the range of $10 million-$13 million.

However, it's fair to say that the streamer's net worth will skyrocket following his recent contract, even after accounting for taxes. At present, the exact breakdown of his contract details, including whether he will receive his annual fee upfront or periodically, remains undisclosed.

Another important factor to consider is the ongoing lawsuit involving the 27-year-old and his ex-wife Adept. As the lawsuit continues, it is possible that a portion of his income could be allocated toward legal fees or any potential settlements related to the case.

