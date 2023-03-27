xQc says he's out-of-contract with Twitch since January, fans speculate about his future

During a recent livestream, former Overwatch professional player and Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" revealed that he has been streaming on the purple platform without a contract for the last few months. Twitch's lack of an offer is understandably surprising and puzzling, especially considering xQc's incredibly high level of marketability on the platform.

For those wondering, the streamer signed an exclusive deal with Twitch back in 2021. However, now that he's not bound by any official contract, Felix is free to stream on any platform. Fans eagerly speculated about Felix's next chapter, considering that other platforms like Kick.com are emerging, even though the French-Canadian streamer seems unclear about his future himself.

Could xQc move to a different streaming platform? Fans speculate

xQc revealed that his contract with the platform had expired at the end of January this year. Reacting to a Reddit post which stated that his contract is about to expire in March, he responded:

"Yeah. I was wrong, it was a little bit earlier than that."

In the same post, another picture revealed a tweet from Tyler "TrainwrecksTV," one of the major streaming personalities running Kick.com, where he claimed to be signing six big names to his platform.

(Timestamp: 20:30:42)

Fans speculated on a potential move for Felix, given the proximity of his contract's end date and Tyler's hint at new signings. The 27-year-old streamer, however, remained quite ambiguous in his response:

"Ooh, maybe. Who knows? We'll have to wait and see."

He concluded by revealing:

"My contract ended at the end of January."

Whichever platform attempts to scoop up the streamer, whether it be Kick or Twitch, they'll certainly have to pay the big bucks for an exclusive deal.

Here's what the internet thought about the clip

Given the streamer's long-standing presence on Twitch, a move away from the platform would be a significant shock to his followers.

Some fans stated that the streamer's ongoing court trial with his former partner Adept is one of the major reasons why Twitch hasn't risked committing to a new deal. Another user also suggested that a move to Kick would open up several opportunities, at least on the financial side.

Here are some of the top comments that were made under this clip:

Fans speculate on the streamer's future (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Although the identity of the six names mentioned by Tyler in his tweet remains unknown, several fans are curious to see if Felix is one of them, considering his high level of marketability and international popularity. It remains to be seen where he'll end up, but the anticipation and excitement amongst fans is definitely palpable.

