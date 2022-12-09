Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently took to his socials to announce the launch of Kick, the latest streaming platform on the scene. The website hopes to topple Twitch's stronghold in the streaming and gaming industry by introducing enticing policies and programs.

These policies, as Tyler stated, are introduced to provide the fairest and financially lucrative deals to its creators. Regardless, there remain a lot of similarities as well.

But there is a lot of confusion about the significant differences between the two websites. The following section will unpack the differences between the two sites and highlight the USP of Kick and Twitch.

Kick wants to be an alternative to Twitch

1) Presence of gambling

As many community members would have known by now, Twitch prohibits streaming unlicensed gambling websites on their platform. This includes the popular slots website Stake.com, a hugely platformed website before Twitch's policy on betting and slot streaming.

Kick, on the other hand, turn the tables. The website, which is heavily associated with Stake, has no intentions of de-platforming gambling off its website. Slots are an entirely separate category found on the home page. It is also, by far, the most-watched category on the platform.

2) Revenue split offered by the two websites

The second significant difference that can be highlighted is the massive discrepancy between Kick's revenue split compared to what Twitch does. For those not aware, the purple platform offers a revenue split of 50-50. Although only a fraction of the creators retain 70% of the total revenue, most have to give up 50% of their income on Twitch.

Trainwreckstv's website, on the contrary, has decided to step up the revenue game. They offer a whopping 95-5 split between the creator and platform, making it the most lucrative streaming website for earning opportunities.

3) Hot tub, pool, and beach streams

Hot tub streams have been meta for content for an extended period. Although it is not promoted as a separate community on the website, Twitch has no strict policies against hot tubs or pool streams, as long as the creator doesn't depict nudity or s*xually explicit gestures.

Kick has decided to take it further by dedicating a separate category section for hot tubs, pools, and beach streams. Since its launch, this category has established itself as the 2nd most-watched category behind "Slots" and "Just Chatting."

4) Guidelines and restrictions

The guidelines section of both websites sees the least amount of differences. Kick and Twitch discourage certain gestures and conduct, such as hate speech or depictions of illegal items or substances.

However, Tyler revealed that his website would have much more precise and more direct terms of service. Twitch has, in the past, been accused of reprimanding streamers without a transparent and distinct explanation. Tyler has reiterated that there will be no "ambiguous" suspensions from the website.

5) Ads selection

The last topic on the list comes in the form of ad selection. Similar to the community guidelines, there is no massive gap between the policies of both platforms as far as advertising is concerned.

Tyler, speaking about this topic, stated:

"Kick will partner with the world's leading advertisers to generate cash flow. I believe that creating the best incentives for creators will lead the best creators to Kick, and the best creators will bring the best advertisers."

This indicates that the platform is open to various advertising opportunities to generate revenue.

