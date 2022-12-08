"I'm fully aware" - Asmongold responds to channels livestreaming his content on Kick

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on the Trainwreckstv-backed livestreaming platform, Kick, as he watched YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig's recent Mogul Mail video.

While sharing his thoughts on content creators wanting to broadcast gambling-related streams, Asmongold's attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer who stated that his content was being re-streamed on Kick. The Austin, Texas-based personality responded:

"I'm fully aware that's what happens and I know this happens on Twitch, too. I can't stop every single one of these."

Asmongold talks about his content being replayed on the Trainwreckstv-backed streaming platform

In an early portion of his December 7 broadcast, the One True King (OTK) co-founder watched Ludwig's most recent Mogul Mail video, titled 'The New Livestreaming Platform Might Be a Scam."

At the 01:45-mark of his livestream, Zack noticed a Twitch viewer mentioning that someone was re-streaming his content on Kick, under the alias AsmongoldKick:

"Someone was re-streaming you yesterday under the account Asmongoldkick. People thought it was actually you too, but it was just your stream that day."

The streamer concurred, saying that he was "very annoyed" by people notifying him about the situation:

"Yes, I know that. I understand that. It was very annoying to have people spamming me about that yesterday."

The World of Warcraft gamer continued the conversation and recalled how certain mobile gaming ads used his reaction clips out of context to create deceptive campaigns:

"There have been plenty of; there have been those mobile game ads. It sounds crazy, right? But these mobile game ads, that actually use me reacting to another game. Like, my face cam and then they put my face cam on to their game. And it's like, 'Wow! This is really cool! Holy s**t, man! Oh my god! Bro, and I can get all of this? Oh wow!'"

Timestamp: 01:45:37

Asmongold went on to say that he receives messages from people asking if those mobile games are enjoyable to play:

"But it works! And people message me. They're like, 'Dude, is this game actually good? I saw that you were playing it.' And I'm like, 'Do you really think? Oh my god... what are you doing?' Right? But yes!"

The conversation on the topic concluded with the Twitch star adding:

"I thought it was really smart, to be honest with you. I thought it was. Now obviously, like, if one of these things gets really popular, like, we have to shut it down. But I can't just go and f***ing spend all my time doing this. Obviously."

Fans react to the streamer's statements

As expected, Zack's fans and supporters showcased a wide range of reactions on the Twitch livestream chat. While several viewers shared laughing emoticons, others suggested that the streamer should sue them:

Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's response (Image via Twitch)

Asmongold is one of the biggest MMORPG and Just Chatting content creators on Twitch. Although he began his online career by creating World of Warcraft guides on YouTube, he later switched to streaming on Twitch in 2016 and became a full-time streamer on the purple platform.

