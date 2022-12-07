Ludwig finally gets a Twitch tattoo following the Subathon 2.0 challenge

On Wednesday (December 7), YouTube Gaming star Ludwig livestreamed himself getting a Twitch-themed tattoo following the Subathon 2.0 challenge.

The brand-new tattoo depicted the streamer's kitten (Coots) grabbing Twitch's iconic logo. Ahgren took to Twitter to show off the ink, hoping that YouTube would not fire him because of the Twitch logo.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I hope this doesn’t get me fired I hope this doesn’t get me fired https://t.co/6j4eckyc2d

Ludwig livestreams himself getting a Twitch and Coots-themed tattoo

Ludwig showcased his Twitch and Coots-themed tattoo in full glory during the final moments of his December 7 livestream. He was delighted to see the intricate details of the art, with the cameraman remarking:

"Oh, nice background! Beautiful! The pink is good. The total pink toes are so cute, and the pink nose, too. I think it captures Coots' personality really well."

The Mogul Money Live host took the reins of the camera and addressed his community, declaring that the "scam" had been averted and the mission had been accomplished:

"Chat, I am ending the stream because I got to go do The Yard podcast. But scam averted. Mission accomplished and see you guys next charity stream. Well, I'll see you guys tomorrow, but you know what I mean. All right, see you later. Goodbye!"

Why did Ludwig get a Twitch-themed tattoo?

For context, during Subathon 2.0 at DreamHack in Atlanta, fellow YouTube Gaming icon Rachell "Valkyrae," donated a massive sum of $15,000 to the charitable livestream and challenged Ludwig to get a permanent tattoo of the Twitch logo.

As the 50-hour-long broadcast came to an end, the Los Angeles-based content creator stated that the tattoo would be respectful and would be a combination of Coots and the Twitch logo. Ahgren stated:

"But we're done and to make it fair, I will get a tattoo that includes both Coots and a small Twitch logo. Small Twitch logo, that's fair. We'll make it cute. Maybe Coots looking at Twitch logo. Or taking a s**t on one, we'll see. I'll keep it respectful."

Fans react to the streamer's Twitch tattoo

The 27-year-old's tattoo reveal went viral on the social media platform, garnering hundreds of fan reactions. Numerous internet personalities commented, with prominent YouTuber Daily Dose of Internet saying:

Twitch streamer Simply also reacted, suggesting that Coots' tattoo looked like a Pokemon called Mew:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

MuzBCG @MuzBCG

Keep the W's coming legend! @LudwigAhgren A massive W in the memory bank, reminder of what you achieved over on Twitch and what you achieved on YT to even get that tattoo.Keep the W's coming legend! @LudwigAhgren A massive W in the memory bank, reminder of what you achieved over on Twitch and what you achieved on YT to even get that tattoo.Keep the W's coming legend!

vera @tinakisap @LudwigAhgren why is this actually the coolest thing ever @LudwigAhgren why is this actually the coolest thing ever

Ludwig is a renowned personality in the streaming world, who is known for hosting spectacular in-person events and out-of-the-box livestreams. He is one of the most popular YouTube Gaming streamers, who was also awarded the Streamer of the Year title at Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2022.

