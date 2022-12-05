"I feel like this award show is rigged" - Ludwig comments on Kai Cenat not winning Breakout Streamer of the Year at Streamy Awards 2022

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig watched the Streamy Awards 2022 during a livestream on December 4. While reacting to the Streamer of the Year category, the content creator predicted that Twitch sensation Kai Cenat would win the flagship award.

Ludwig's prediction came true as Kai ended up winning the Streamer of the Year award. However, he expressed his disappointment at Kai Cenat not winning the Breakout Streamer of the Year award, despite being the fastest-growing content creator on Twitch. Ludwig opined:

"It's got to be Kai, no? Like, it would make sense. Am I... okay, I feel like this award show is rigged."

Ludwig explains why he thinks the Streamy Awards 2022 was "rigged"

The Los Angeles-based content creator spent the first hour of his December 4 broadcast watching the Streamy Awards 2022. After seeing the nominations for the coveted Streamer of the Year award, Ludwig predicted that Kai Cenat would win.

He then wondered why the New York native didn't win the Breakout Streamer of the Year award and claimed that the awards ceremony was "rigged." He stated:

"Not because Kai does not deserve Streamer of the Year, but how the f**k did he lose Breakout Streamer of the Year, but win Streamer of the Year?

Timestamp: 00:11:49

The 27-year-old provided an explanation by speculating that it would be more difficult for a content creator to win the Streamer of the Year award than other categories such as Breakout Streamer or Variety Streamer of the Year:

"Like, it should be harder to win. And he also lost Variety Streamer of the Year. Like how are you the Streamer of the Year but not the Variety Streamer of the Year?"

Fans react to the streamer's opinion

Ludwig's take was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread attracted more than a dozen fan reactions. Redditor u/Previous_Smoke_8044 claimed that Kai Cenat should have "realistically" won multiple awards:

u/BridgeDuck45 agreed with the YouTube Gaming streamer's opinion, adding that the award functions were are usually just "a public PR stunt":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Other categories at the Streamy Awards 2022

Streamy Awards @streamys CREATOR OF THE YEAR For the third consecutive year, @mrbeast is your #streamys CREATOR OF THE YEAR For the third consecutive year, @mrbeast is your #streamys 🏆✨ CREATOR OF THE YEAR ✨🏆 https://t.co/sWAyEYg5EW

Jimmy "MrBeast" received the Creator of the Year Award at YouTube's annual award ceremony.

Several notable streaming personalities were also honored at the event. Felix "xQc" won the Just Chatting Streamer of the Year award, Ludwig won the Best Variety Streamer award, and tarik won the Best Competitive Gamer award.

