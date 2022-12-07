Kick vs Twitch: How does the Trainwreckstv-backed platform stack up against the Amazon-owned platform?

On 6 December 2022, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" announced that he will be spearheading Kick.com, the newest streaming platform on the market. Since launching, a foray of discussion has been conducted within the internet community regarding the nature of the venture.

Many have also pointed out that the platform has clear associations with Stake.com, the gambling site which was banned on Twitch earlier this year.

Looking at the website, there are clear similarities with its counterpart, Twitch. The interface and design are visually similar and many of the features are common.

What are the major differences between Kick and Twitch?

The most apparent difference one can find between the two websites is the presence of gambling as a category. Trainwreckstv's website has a section dedicated to slots streaming.

Since launching, slot streaming has been the number one trending category on the platform. It has nearly ten times (at the time of writing) as many concurrent viewers as the second most-watched category (Just Chatting).

Trainwreckstv's switch to the new platform comes as no shock as he was among the detractors during Twitch's policy reversal on gambling. For those unaware, the purple platform banned any unlicensed gambling websites from their platform in September.

Tyler, whose streams prior to the ban were mostly centered around slot machine games, tweeted that he would be creating a new platform with fairer policies and a favorable revenue split.

Aside from slots, Kick also has a dedicated section for "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches," something permitted but not featured on Twitch.

Revenue split of the two platforms

Another major discursive point has been with regard to the division of revenue split between the creator and the platform. Earlier this year, Twitch announced that they would be exercising a 70-30 revenue split between the company and the major creators.

In comparison, Kick has announced that 95% of all subscriptions will go into the pockets of the creators. Additionally, no money will be taken away in case of tips or donations. Furthering this policy, Trainwreckstv said:

"A steady income based on hours watched and total viewers you stream to with an option to be paid out on the same day”

However, there have also been questions regarding the sustainability of the policy. Many have pointed out that despite the enticing offer, Kick's revenue policy makes it susceptible to collapse.

Advertising on the websites

When it comes to advertising, fans should not expect any stark differences between the platforms. Since Twitch maintains its position of promoting advertisements that are "clear" and "verifiable", Tyler's platform should be along the same lines.

In his Twitlonger post, he stated:

"Kick will partner with the world's leading advertisers to generate cash flow. I believe that creating the best incentives for creators will lead the best creators to Kick, and the best creators will bring the best advertisers."

There has also been a significant amount of scrutiny over the platform's apparent association with Stake. Self-proclaimed internet detective Coffeezilla took to his socials to speak more about the subject.

Coffeezilla



That's why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they're owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it's the reason train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow.

I wonder why Train didn't tell people that 🤔



I wonder why Train didn’t tell people that 🤔 Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv



Trainwreck's new platform is owned by— wait for it…. STAKE.That's why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they're owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it's the reason train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow.I wonder why Train didn't tell people that 🤔

Trainwreckstv is yet to respond to the claims. He is presently making his debut broadcast on the website. At the time of writing, he had over 19.7K concurrent viewers.

