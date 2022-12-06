Trainwreckstv's new streaming platform Kick is allegedly owned by Stake.com, as per tweets from YouTube detective Coffeezilla. Stake is the very crypto-gambling website which had a lucrative deal with the popular streamer back when slots had not been banned by the purple platform.

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" announced some time ago that he will be joining Kick in an advisory role and streaming there following months of speculation about him starting his own streaming platform. Earlier today, December 6, he finally revealed the partnership in a Twitlonger, claiming that Kick was an ethical and creator-friendly alternative to platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

That’s why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they’re owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it’s the reason train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow.



I wonder why Train didn't tell people that 🤔



Trainwreck's new platform is owned by— wait for it…. STAKE.That's why Kick is paying insane creator splits, they're owned by an offshore casino lmao. And it's the reason train is moving, to continue the Stake cash cow.I wonder why Train didn't tell people that 🤔

Many were initially skeptical about the "too good to be true" revenue split (95/5). Now, with the revelation of Stake's involvement, the project seems even more dubious to the community.

Coffeezilla calls out Trainwreckstv for not divulging Stake's involvement in Kick, claims it will be the "leading content provider" for the gambling industry

For those unaware of Stake, it is a crypto gambling website styled as an online casino. Due to its status as an unregulated organization, Twitch decided to include it in the list of banned websites from their platform back in October.

Before that, Trainwreckstv was one of the top streamers on the platform, specifically in the Slots category. He admitted while streaming on a fellow creator's channel that he had a highly profitable deal with his gambling sponsors, predominantly Stake.com.

Shortly after the ban came into effect, Trainwreckstv revealed on Pokelawls's stream that he had earned a staggering $360 million for 16 months of gambling on stream:

"I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I have been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling... There you go lads, it's released. It's done. $360 million, there you go dumbf*cks."

After Tyler's partnership announcement today, Coffeezilla shared numerous screenshots which point to the fact that Easygo, the parent company of Kick, is owned by the creators of Stake.

He shared a text snippet which states that the streaming platform was developed to be a "leading content provider for the gambling industry":

"Kick.com is a new venture created by the founders of Easygo and Stake.com with their new studios in Australia and Europe. Kick Gaming's vision is to be the leading content provider in the gambling industry thanks to its refreshing approach..."

Coffeezilla also shared screenshots from the subreddit of the streaming service that showed Stake's founders doing frequent giveaways on Kick.

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT On reddit “CalebStake” created the kickstreaming subreddit, they admit it in job apps and the owner of stake is doing giveaways there now. On reddit “CalebStake” created the kickstreaming subreddit, they admit it in job apps and the owner of stake is doing giveaways there now. https://t.co/JbCTSzozfI

Finally, he shared a job application from LinkedIn which clearly states:

"Kick is a new venture created by the founders of Easygo and Stake.com"

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT Another job app from LinkedIn. Just embarrassing that they’re trying to hide it. Another job app from LinkedIn. Just embarrassing that they’re trying to hide it. https://t.co/XzqL7ZKJPA

Twitter Reactions to Coffeezilla's revelation

The streaming community reacted to this news with their views about gambling, sponsorships, Trainwreckstv, and Kick copying Twitch's source code.

Daniel Vogel @MegaDanX5 @coffeebreak_YT As bad as this is, the worst part is they literally just copy pasted twitch's source code. @coffeebreak_YT As bad as this is, the worst part is they literally just copy pasted twitch's source code.

Photex 🔜 CDL Major 1 @PhotexRI @JakeSucky @coffeebreak_YT owned by stake, code by twitch, servers from Amazon IVS, content from streamers who didn't approve of the restreams/embeds. This will end well for all parties involve one way or the other. @JakeSucky @coffeebreak_YT owned by stake, code by twitch, servers from Amazon IVS, content from streamers who didn't approve of the restreams/embeds. This will end well for all parties involve one way or the other.

KLG NobleWarrior88#MediaKitsPartner @NGaming88 @JakeSucky



Offshore = unregulated. @coffeebreak_YT As someone who’s worked in the legitimate casino industry for 10+ years there’s multiple reasons Stake is largely offshore. If their focus is gambling related content first, I don’t see how they pull creators to the service.Offshore = unregulated. @JakeSucky @coffeebreak_YT As someone who’s worked in the legitimate casino industry for 10+ years there’s multiple reasons Stake is largely offshore. If their focus is gambling related content first, I don’t see how they pull creators to the service. Offshore = unregulated.

Adarsh Singh @adarshsingh87 @JakeSucky @coffeebreak_YT Not surprised, in the current climate only companies willing to loose millions are the shady ones. @JakeSucky @coffeebreak_YT Not surprised, in the current climate only companies willing to loose millions are the shady ones.

The 95/5 revenue split stream announced by Trainwreckstv was branded by many as an unsustainable business model. However, as Coffeezilla points out, if Stake is behind it, creator payouts won't be that big of a deal.

julie @roomonthebroom @coffeebreak_YT Explains the same day payouts. Tough for cash flow & accounting @coffeebreak_YT Explains the same day payouts. Tough for cash flow & accounting

The online crypto gambling website has numerous high-profile celebrities, including international pop star Drake.

