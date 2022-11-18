Coffeezilla confronts alleged crypto scammers from IShowSpeed's stream

YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" recently confronted the alleged crypto scammers who sponsored IShowSpeed's stream on November 16, 2022.

Many internet users criticized IShowSpeed for promoting Paradox Metaverse, a game that rewards players with Paradox Coin, a cryptocurrency alleged to be a scam, for completing objectives. This culminated in massive backlash that prompted the content creator to apologize to his audience.

Promising to expose Paradox Crypto, the company behind the project, Coffeezilla spoke to its founders for almost two hours during a livestream on November 17, 2022.

For those who don't know, the streamer is famous for exposing online scams, crypto schemes, and get-rich-quick programs. According to his Twitter bio, he is an "Internet Detective Exposing Scams" with over a million subscribers on YouTube.

"Is it a get-rich-quick scheme?": Highlights of Coffeezilla vs Paradox Crypto, who promoted cryptocurrency on IShowSpeed's stream

During his livestream, Coffeezilla told the people behind Paradox Metaverse that he thought the structure they had was quite like a multi-level marketing or Ponzi scheme:

"I think what you guys are offering in terms of APY is a scam though and I think it's based on Ponzinomics."

When the founders disputed that definition, stating that the average return for crypto projects was 20%, the YouTuber said:

"Come on fellas! We can't be real here."

The founders then brought up Hex as a possible alternative to substantiate their claims, but their host had none of it. The streamer said:

"The average returns for Hex users, let's carry it out. Don't think small, let's say a hundred years. The average returns for Hex users, like in terms of how many dollars they put in vs how many dollars they took out, is going to be negative..."

After arguing against these statements, the Paradox Crypto founders compared their company to Tesla, saying nothing holds up in the long run. However, Coffeezilla had a counter-argument, saying Tesla builds actual products like cars and, therefore, cannot be called a Ponzi scheme.

Perhaps the most contentious part of the conversation was when the YouTuber asked the founders a straightforward question, and they initially avoided answering.

Coffeezilla asked them:

"Instead of jumping to different topics, y'all said you can come up with the answers right? So, is that a get-rich-quick scheme?"

He had to repeat the question multiple times to get them to answer:

"Is it a get-rich-quick scheme? Yes, or no? Is it a get-rich-quick scheme? Yes, or no? No, no, no. Answer the question I'm asking right now, is it a get-rich-quick scheme?"

When they tried to share a WhatsApp message as proof of their acquisition of a new asset, Coffeezilla got really animated:

"Stop getting off-topic! Aye, you know I got you. Hey bro, you know I got you. You're running around because you know I got you. 1x to a 100x, is it a get-rich-quick scheme? You know it is."

The debate went viral on the internet, with fans sharing many other moments from the livestream that they thought were noteworthy.

One Twitter user thought that the Paradox Crypto founders' statements about hype being a defining factor in a cryptocurrency's success were shady.

Fans also brought up Adin Ross, a popular Twitch gambling streamer who used to regularly stream slots promoting crypto-casino website Stake before the platform banned such activities.

When they compared the promotion on IShowSpeed's stream to Adin Ross, Coffeezilla was livid, considering he has called out the Twitch streamer before:

"He has been called out, by me! I'm literally the one, that's what he's doing! Oh my gosh guys, guys, welcome to the channel. You need to do you all's research"

Twitter reactions

Here's how most fans reacted to the livestream:

Tyrone Lamont @tyylee955 @coffeebreak_YT They looked awful. Thanks for confronting them. Them claiming people spamming L scam were bots was hilarious @coffeebreak_YT They looked awful. Thanks for confronting them. Them claiming people spamming L scam were bots was hilarious

Roy D. @RoydRoydRoyd



And they say "no" because "it could happen!" @coffeebreak_YT Someone offers 10x to 100x. Guaranteed. You ask if that's a get rich quick scheme y/nAnd they say "no" because "it could happen!" @coffeebreak_YT Someone offers 10x to 100x. Guaranteed. You ask if that's a get rich quick scheme y/nAnd they say "no" because "it could happen!"

Ricky @TheRealC137Rick @coffeebreak_YT I think the part where you called them out for wanting to be the Tate brothers 2.0 @coffeebreak_YT I think the part where you called them out for wanting to be the Tate brothers 2.0

Negritis @Negritis_X @coffeebreak_YT i wouldnt include it in the video but playing the race card and accusing you of bitcoin hater was funny and basically showed that the emperor is naked @coffeebreak_YT i wouldnt include it in the video but playing the race card and accusing you of bitcoin hater was funny and basically showed that the emperor is naked

Tatum Turn Up @tatumturnup @coffeebreak_YT These guys talked like they learned what crypto was 3 days ago. Like completely disregarding everything that’s happened the past week, the fact we are in a hard bear market, the arguments you could tell they were making up real time… @coffeebreak_YT These guys talked like they learned what crypto was 3 days ago. Like completely disregarding everything that’s happened the past week, the fact we are in a hard bear market, the arguments you could tell they were making up real time…

SY❤️‍🔥 @whylukex2 @coffeebreak_YT yeah these guys are so manipulative, speeds management have made a huge mistake and they should be doing everything they can to get out of whatever contract they have with these scammers @coffeebreak_YT yeah these guys are so manipulative, speeds management have made a huge mistake and they should be doing everything they can to get out of whatever contract they have with these scammers

XRPonMyFace @XRPonMyFace @coffeebreak_YT Zilla you do great work boss! Thanks for all you do. @coffeebreak_YT Zilla you do great work boss! Thanks for all you do.

Coffeezilla has promised to release a more comprehensive video explaining the crypto project today. Fans looking for more insight can head to his official YouTube page to watch it.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes