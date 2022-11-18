"I'm not a scammer": IShowSpeed admits he made a mistake by associating with controversial Crypto project

In his latest IRL football broadcast, Darren "IShowSpeed" apologized to his audience for promoting a controversial cryptocurrency project on his stream yesterday. With popular YouTubers such as Coffeezilla publicly calling the project a scam, Darren has been criticized by many for associating with what many have described as questionable business tactics.

Darren is currently in England and seems affected by numerous people calling out his sponsors for being "scammers". The streamer was preparing for an IRL footballing stream when he addressed the controversial video from yesterday and claimed to not have any ill intentions regarding his fans:

"I'm not a scammer bro. A day in my life I would never scam you guys, just remember that bro."

"I made a mistake": IShowSpeed says he had no intention of scamming his viewers

Speed apologized after what happened yesterday! W speed https://t.co/Uh71RfwCCF

The 17-year-old streamer from Ohio has been rocking the YouTube game with his consistent streams that attract tens of thousands of watchers. Recently crossing the 13-million subscriber mark on the red platform, Speed has become one of the most-watched streamers across platforms.

He flew into the UK last week to watch his idol Cristiano Ronaldo play but was disappointed when the latter didn't show up for the two matches he attended. Making a few headlines for attending the Manchester United games, IShowSpeed received some backlash for his stream dated November 16 where he was promoting a cryptocurrency project called Paradox Crypto.

Comments against the business started flowing during the stream, and the streamer apparently cut out certain parts of the VOD which allegedly had discussions about the so-called "scam". He also took to Twitter after the backlash and apologized for the same.

While wearing boots for today's IRL football stream, IShowSpeed reiterated his apology to his fans, saying:

"Let me just give you all a quick, a quick quote. I do so much stuff for you all bro. I made a mistake. You know, I'm not that smart I'm gonna be honest bro. But as I go, I get smarter and smarter. I made a little mistake, you know, that I wish I never did."

Telling his audience that he was not a scammer, he further added that he deeply cared about his fans, the Speed gang:

"I care about you guys so freaking much bro. You can ask anybody in my family. Who do I love the most? I love Speed gang the most."

Twitter reacts to the apology

Most of his fans were pretty apologetic towards IShowSpeed and accepted the apology. However, some in the audience pointed out that he had muted the audio at one point and was therefore not without blame either. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

Nikhil Alzapur @NikhilAlzapur @SpeedUpdates1 Not even his fault tbh bro needs a better manager @SpeedUpdates1 Not even his fault tbh bro needs a better manager

Hahhaaha @sleeet202020 @NikhilAlzapur @SpeedUpdates1 Cap. He literally muted stream to make the chat stop spamming scam lol. He def knew what he was doing. L speed for the first time ever @NikhilAlzapur @SpeedUpdates1 Cap. He literally muted stream to make the chat stop spamming scam lol. He def knew what he was doing. L speed for the first time ever

OliverMni @Olivermini @SpeedUpdates1 this apology seemed so genuine, i support speed and i’ve been recently watching his streams. but then i remembered about the muted audio that it’s actually not “leaked”. the audio just didn’t muted fully and everyone can hear it. 1/2 @SpeedUpdates1 this apology seemed so genuine, i support speed and i’ve been recently watching his streams. but then i remembered about the muted audio that it’s actually not “leaked”. the audio just didn’t muted fully and everyone can hear it. 1/2

cool ❼ @coolman68plus1

Hopefully he Doesn't hang out with mneyLicks anymore @SpeedUpdates1 Bro got taken advantage ofHopefully he Doesn't hang out with mneyLicks anymore @SpeedUpdates1 Bro got taken advantage of Hopefully he Doesn't hang out with mneyLicks anymore

Milann @milanreyli @SpeedUpdates1 He just need to stop hanging with rich people so they use him for clout @SpeedUpdates1 He just need to stop hanging with rich people so they use him for clout

sri @SriAvulaYT @SpeedUpdates1 It’s not his fault, but he needs to hang out with better people @SpeedUpdates1 It’s not his fault, but he needs to hang out with better people

Mourad @mouradmwr @SpeedUpdates1 It's all good we all do mistakes, all love speed gang @SpeedUpdates1 It's all good we all do mistakes, all love speed gang ❤️

Khabir Hatem @Hatem_Khabiir @SpeedUpdates1 THIS NEED TO GO VIRAL ! people are spamming l speed everywhere and he genuinely didn't mean it @SpeedUpdates1 THIS NEED TO GO VIRAL ! people are spamming l speed everywhere and he genuinely didn't mean it

Astitva Kaushik @Astitava_kshk @SpeedUpdates1 @SpeedUpdates1 applause for this guy too who delivers the message so that it gets to everyone that couldnt watch his stream and so that a closure gets done. Talking of clip, Speed becomes better after realizing and apologizing to thousands of people. Respect. @SpeedUpdates1 @SpeedUpdates1 applause for this guy too who delivers the message so that it gets to everyone that couldnt watch his stream and so that a closure gets done. Talking of clip, Speed becomes better after realizing and apologizing to thousands of people. Respect.

With over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, IShowSpeed has risen to the very top of the platform, attracting a large crowd to his streams. While on the surface his stream was basically a fun PS5 giveaway, Coffeezilla has called the crypto project he was promoting a Ponzi scheme on an online call with the organization.

