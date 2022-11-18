"I'm not a scammer": IShowSpeed admits he made a mistake by associating with controversial Crypto project

In his latest IRL football broadcast, Darren "IShowSpeed" apologized to his audience for promoting a controversial cryptocurrency project on his stream yesterday. With popular YouTubers such as Coffeezilla publicly calling the project a scam, Darren has been criticized by many for associating with what many have described as questionable business tactics.
Darren is currently in England and seems affected by numerous people calling out his sponsors for being "scammers". The streamer was preparing for an IRL footballing stream when he addressed the controversial video from yesterday and claimed to not have any ill intentions regarding his fans:
"I'm not a scammer bro. A day in my life I would never scam you guys, just remember that bro."
"I made a mistake": IShowSpeed says he had no intention of scamming his viewers
The 17-year-old streamer from Ohio has been rocking the YouTube game with his consistent streams that attract tens of thousands of watchers. Recently crossing the 13-million subscriber mark on the red platform, Speed has become one of the most-watched streamers across platforms.
He flew into the UK last week to watch his idol Cristiano Ronaldo play but was disappointed when the latter didn't show up for the two matches he attended. Making a few headlines for attending the Manchester United games, IShowSpeed received some backlash for his stream dated November 16 where he was promoting a cryptocurrency project called Paradox Crypto.
Comments against the business started flowing during the stream, and the streamer apparently cut out certain parts of the VOD which allegedly had discussions about the so-called "scam". He also took to Twitter after the backlash and apologized for the same.
While wearing boots for today's IRL football stream, IShowSpeed reiterated his apology to his fans, saying:
"Let me just give you all a quick, a quick quote. I do so much stuff for you all bro. I made a mistake. You know, I'm not that smart I'm gonna be honest bro. But as I go, I get smarter and smarter. I made a little mistake, you know, that I wish I never did."
Telling his audience that he was not a scammer, he further added that he deeply cared about his fans, the Speed gang:
"I care about you guys so freaking much bro. You can ask anybody in my family. Who do I love the most? I love Speed gang the most."
Twitter reacts to the apology
Most of his fans were pretty apologetic towards IShowSpeed and accepted the apology. However, some in the audience pointed out that he had muted the audio at one point and was therefore not without blame either. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:
With over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, IShowSpeed has risen to the very top of the platform, attracting a large crowd to his streams. While on the surface his stream was basically a fun PS5 giveaway, Coffeezilla has called the crypto project he was promoting a Ponzi scheme on an online call with the organization.
