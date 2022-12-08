Trainwreckstv shares his thoughts on "smear campaigns and disinformation" regarding his partnership with Kick

Over the past few months, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has been promising a competitor to overthrow Twitch’s spot at the top of the streaming world. In more recent days, he revealed Kick, promoting it as a “creator first” platform. The 95/5 sub-revenue split has admittedly enticed quite a few streamers who want to make a decent living. However, not everyone is on board.
Coffeezilla revealed that Stake has a hand in the platform, and put Trainwreckstv on blast for it via social media. The streamer who is overseeing Kick recently took to social media to express his frustration with how things have been going. The way he sees it, misinformation is being spread about the up-and-coming platform.
Trainwreckstv opened up about the frustrations he’s faced while working with Kick
Coffeezilla went in Kick back on December 6, 2022. In a series of tweets, he revealed that Stake owns Kick, and dropped a significant amount of proof to his claims. It included a “Senior Game Artist” for Easygo that showed Kick was a venture started by Easygo and Stake.
However, Coffeezilla wasn’t the only person researching Kick's background. Many streamers and writers were concerned about Stake being involved and made their thoughts clear online. This ultimately led Trainwreckstv to discuss it both on Twitter and his livestream.
Trainwreckstv opened up about the frustrations that have come with working on Kick via a series of tweets. He talked about how stressful it is working on this new project. However, his frustration didn’t come from Twitch itself, but from other streamers. In his recent tweet, Trainwreck stated:
“The smear campaigns & disinformation being pumped into the streaming sphere, conveniently by the goliaths of the streaming world who are all safe behind their multimillion-dollar contracts and/or channels that have monopolized their respective platforms and clearly don’t want competition in a world they feel like they run, is disgusting.”
While responding to Jake Lucky’s post about the aforementioned Trainwreck tweets, Trainwreckstv himself showed up to respond to Ninja, who asked if it was venting or defending himself. The tweet was linked to a VOD where the streamer discussed the allegations.
The streamer would say in the stream that most of what was found by people discussing this situation was being taken entirely out of context and misrepresented. While many feel that this is just a scam so Trainwreckstv can resume gambling streams, not everyone disagrees with the popular streamer.
The internet responds to Trainwreck’s rant about misinformation
What was the internet's response to Trainwreck and his rant about the drama surrounding Kick? It was mixed. Many of the streamer’s fans came out to support him and his ongoing project.
A response to the streamer got a reply as well. Twitter user RK9OCE spoke to people being upset about Twitch’s 50/50 split, but when a response came from another company, others whined about it as well.
Several Trainwreckstv supporters came through to show their love for the new project, saying “let the haters hate.” If nothing else, quite a few people have hope for the platform. Others compared “Stake owns Kick” to “Tesla owning Twitter.”
One Twitter user didn’t see the problem with a gambling site owning Kick. After all, they are a company that has the money to do what they claim to offer. As long as they live up to their promises, some don’t see why that's wrong It’s an unregulated crypto-based casino, and that’s an issue for many.
Not everyone was so positive, though. Many see it as a shameless way to resume gambling streams, and nothing more. Some would claim that Kick used stolen code from Twitch instead of creating their own for their website. Another user stated that, according to Ludwig, the website’s code is original.
In a recent video, Ludwig confirmed that he used his software developer, Ottomated, to look into the code. According to them, while they are similar, it was not a direct rip-off from Twitch.
Other Twitter users feel like the critique on the supposed lack of transparency on Stake owning Kick was warranted, and that these online casinos are dangerous, or at least shady. The discussion on the up-and-coming website will not stop anytime soon.
Regardless, Trainwreckstv believes in the website he’s backing and wants to see it succeed. He’s repeatedly suggested that people just wait a year and see how things shake out, instead of deciding right away. Only time will tell how Kick develops, and if it can truly be a rival to Amazon’s Twitch.
