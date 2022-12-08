Trainwreckstv shares his thoughts on "smear campaigns and disinformation" regarding his partnership with Kick

Over the past few months, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has been promising a competitor to overthrow Twitch’s spot at the top of the streaming world. In more recent days, he revealed Kick, promoting it as a “creator first” platform. The 95/5 sub-revenue split has admittedly enticed quite a few streamers who want to make a decent living. However, not everyone is on board.

Coffeezilla revealed that Stake has a hand in the platform, and put Trainwreckstv on blast for it via social media. The streamer who is overseeing Kick recently took to social media to express his frustration with how things have been going. The way he sees it, misinformation is being spread about the up-and-coming platform.

Trainwreckstv opened up about the frustrations he’s faced while working with Kick

Coffeezilla went in Kick back on December 6, 2022. In a series of tweets, he revealed that Stake owns Kick, and dropped a significant amount of proof to his claims. It included a “Senior Game Artist” for Easygo that showed Kick was a venture started by Easygo and Stake.

However, Coffeezilla wasn’t the only person researching Kick's background. Many streamers and writers were concerned about Stake being involved and made their thoughts clear online. This ultimately led Trainwreckstv to discuss it both on Twitter and his livestream.

Th3Vale @Th3ValeOfficial @Trainwreckstv as someone who isn’t one of these “goliaths”, I’d love to chat about this, because if that truly is your intention, you must admit having the platform be owned and funded by the gambling company that pays you more than the contracts those goliaths and hiding that is, well, shady @Trainwreckstv as someone who isn’t one of these “goliaths”, I’d love to chat about this, because if that truly is your intention, you must admit having the platform be owned and funded by the gambling company that pays you more than the contracts those goliaths and hiding that is, well, shady

Trainwreckstv opened up about the frustrations that have come with working on Kick via a series of tweets. He talked about how stressful it is working on this new project. However, his frustration didn’t come from Twitch itself, but from other streamers. In his recent tweet, Trainwreck stated:

“The smear campaigns & disinformation being pumped into the streaming sphere, conveniently by the goliaths of the streaming world who are all safe behind their multimillion-dollar contracts and/or channels that have monopolized their respective platforms and clearly don’t want competition in a world they feel like they run, is disgusting.”

While responding to Jake Lucky’s post about the aforementioned Trainwreck tweets, Trainwreckstv himself showed up to respond to Ninja, who asked if it was venting or defending himself. The tweet was linked to a VOD where the streamer discussed the allegations.

The streamer would say in the stream that most of what was found by people discussing this situation was being taken entirely out of context and misrepresented. While many feel that this is just a scam so Trainwreckstv can resume gambling streams, not everyone disagrees with the popular streamer.

The internet responds to Trainwreck’s rant about misinformation

What was the internet's response to Trainwreck and his rant about the drama surrounding Kick? It was mixed. Many of the streamer’s fans came out to support him and his ongoing project.

RK9 @RK9OCE @Trainwreckstv It's insanely ironic how just a few months ago they were so upset by the 50/50 split announcement and are now spoon-fed a potential answer with this new platform but all they choose to do is whine about it. It costs $0 to watch from the sidelines or even just multistream on it. @Trainwreckstv It's insanely ironic how just a few months ago they were so upset by the 50/50 split announcement and are now spoon-fed a potential answer with this new platform but all they choose to do is whine about it. It costs $0 to watch from the sidelines or even just multistream on it.

A response to the streamer got a reply as well. Twitter user RK9OCE spoke to people being upset about Twitch’s 50/50 split, but when a response came from another company, others whined about it as well.

Elliot Njita Ngnatat 🇧🇷 🇵🇹 🇲🇦 @_Eazy_96 @Trainwreckstv Let the haters talk and hate bro. Once Kick officialy kicks off and they realize they can make more money on there they'll shamelessly follow. They're just fearful of smaller creators right now being able to cut into the marketshare that they control and own @Trainwreckstv Let the haters talk and hate bro. Once Kick officialy kicks off and they realize they can make more money on there they'll shamelessly follow. They're just fearful of smaller creators right now being able to cut into the marketshare that they control and own

Dan @danrippen @Trainwreckstv @Tea__With__Milk I don't understand how people say that Stake runs Kick. Isn't that like saying Tesla runs Twitter? I mean as far as I know, Ed is an investor, not Stake, am I wrong? @Trainwreckstv @Tea__With__Milk I don't understand how people say that Stake runs Kick. Isn't that like saying Tesla runs Twitter? I mean as far as I know, Ed is an investor, not Stake, am I wrong?

TechProDee @TechProDee @Trainwreckstv What you are doing is amazing, I just completed my bachelor's degree in information technology, but I'm pretty well versed in the background workings, you deserve all the respect in the world for taking this on,I hope to one day be in a position to do something as awesome as this @Trainwreckstv What you are doing is amazing, I just completed my bachelor's degree in information technology, but I'm pretty well versed in the background workings, you deserve all the respect in the world for taking this on,I hope to one day be in a position to do something as awesome as this

Caio @SoWCaio @Trainwreckstv It’s impressive what Kick and you developed in a short period of time. Btw we are always supporting you GOAT, much love 🦍 @Trainwreckstv It’s impressive what Kick and you developed in a short period of time. Btw we are always supporting you GOAT, much love 🦍

Several Trainwreckstv supporters came through to show their love for the new project, saying “let the haters hate.” If nothing else, quite a few people have hope for the platform. Others compared “Stake owns Kick” to “Tesla owning Twitter.”

N9ne @n9ne_x



Money is money, can't say Amazon owning Twitch or Google with YouTube are perfect companies free from controversy.



As long as they uphold the agreements and promises, what's the problem? @Trainwreckstv Maybe I'm missing the point, but what does it being owned by a Gambling company matter?Money is money, can't say Amazon owning Twitch or Google with YouTube are perfect companies free from controversy.As long as they uphold the agreements and promises, what's the problem? @Trainwreckstv Maybe I'm missing the point, but what does it being owned by a Gambling company matter?Money is money, can't say Amazon owning Twitch or Google with YouTube are perfect companies free from controversy.As long as they uphold the agreements and promises, what's the problem?

The PNUK @thepnuk @n9ne_x

They have no limits on how much people can lose.

No real KYC check to make sure kids arn't playing.

They are a disgrace in their marketing.

Loads of streamers paid to NOT gamble and entice people to gamble. Addiction @Trainwreckstv It's owned by an unregulated no rules crypto casino.They have no limits on how much people can lose.No real KYC check to make sure kids arn't playing.They are a disgrace in their marketing.Loads of streamers paid to NOT gamble and entice people to gamble. Addiction @n9ne_x @Trainwreckstv It's owned by an unregulated no rules crypto casino. They have no limits on how much people can lose. No real KYC check to make sure kids arn't playing. They are a disgrace in their marketing. Loads of streamers paid to NOT gamble and entice people to gamble. Addiction

One Twitter user didn’t see the problem with a gambling site owning Kick. After all, they are a company that has the money to do what they claim to offer. As long as they live up to their promises, some don’t see why that's wrong It’s an unregulated crypto-based casino, and that’s an issue for many.

Aim @LonelyCriticXD

You aren't a victim people pointed out it's owned by Stake, that isn't a smear campaign it's the truth @Trainwreckstv Of course you're going to act like you're doing this for smaller streamers, rather than finding new ways to protect your own multi million dollar contractsYou aren't a victimpeople pointed out it's owned by Stake, that isn't a smear campaign it's the truth @Trainwreckstv Of course you're going to act like you're doing this for smaller streamers, rather than finding new ways to protect your own multi million dollar contractsYou aren't a victim 💀 people pointed out it's owned by Stake, that isn't a smear campaign it's the truth

beyond heaven's reach @Geyberrr @Trainwreckstv bro talks like the project is costing him millions of dollars and he isnt one of those streaming goliaths that hes talking about. stop trying to sound relatable bro @Trainwreckstv bro talks like the project is costing him millions of dollars and he isnt one of those streaming goliaths that hes talking about. stop trying to sound relatable bro

Tony @rocket200 @Trainwreckstv So, the platform isn't being funded by a gambling company and you haven't cloned twitch (used the same source code but changed to green)? @Trainwreckstv So, the platform isn't being funded by a gambling company and you haven't cloned twitch (used the same source code but changed to green)?

Puck @VRCPuck @rocket200



Kick was however embedding Twitch streams but culled this 24h later. @Trainwreckstv I'm not on either side here, but the website's code was made from the ground up. Ludwig confirmed this.Kick was however embedding Twitch streams but culled this 24h later. @rocket200 @Trainwreckstv I'm not on either side here, but the website's code was made from the ground up. Ludwig confirmed this.Kick was however embedding Twitch streams but culled this 24h later.

Not everyone was so positive, though. Many see it as a shameless way to resume gambling streams, and nothing more. Some would claim that Kick used stolen code from Twitch instead of creating their own for their website. Another user stated that, according to Ludwig, the website’s code is original.

In a recent video, Ludwig confirmed that he used his software developer, Ottomated, to look into the code. According to them, while they are similar, it was not a direct rip-off from Twitch.

AJ Sunglao @junsunglao

Some people think offshore casinos are bad/sketchy on and off of Twitch and some people don't think online gambling belongs on streaming. @Trainwreckstv I do think the critique regarding the lack of transparency with the Stake ownership of Kick is warranted.Some people think offshore casinos are bad/sketchy on and off of Twitch and some people don't think online gambling belongs on streaming. @Trainwreckstv I do think the critique regarding the lack of transparency with the Stake ownership of Kick is warranted. Some people think offshore casinos are bad/sketchy on and off of Twitch and some people don't think online gambling belongs on streaming.

Other Twitter users feel like the critique on the supposed lack of transparency on Stake owning Kick was warranted, and that these online casinos are dangerous, or at least shady. The discussion on the up-and-coming website will not stop anytime soon.

Regardless, Trainwreckstv believes in the website he’s backing and wants to see it succeed. He’s repeatedly suggested that people just wait a year and see how things shake out, instead of deciding right away. Only time will tell how Kick develops, and if it can truly be a rival to Amazon’s Twitch.

