Lionel Messi has finally decided to draw curtains on his illustrious career in Europe. The little magician has decided to take his talents to the United States, and it can have a seismic impact on football.

Europe was certainly not ready to see the back of him. After 21 years at the top of his game, Lionel Messi's sudden departure would mean both him and Ronaldo would not be playing in next season's UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2002.

No one in their wildest dreams would have thought that he would have to leave Europe after winning the World Cup just six months back. But his options in Europe were limited. A financially hamstrung Barcelona were unable to promise him a return, and Manchester City is already stacked with world-class talent at every level.

With Lionel Messi being booed mercilessly towards the end of his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, it was clear that Messi, PSG, and even their fans wanted the marriage to be over. As speculations surrounding his move to Saudi or Miami grew, Lionel Messi ultimately decided to head to the United States for a new challenge.

So, what does Lionel Messi's move to Miami mean for the soccer world? Let's find out in the context of various stakeholders related to the deal.

Lionel Messi's impact on Major League Soccer

FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CF

Despite Lionel Messi's move to the south coast, the perception surrounding the league is not likely to change overnight. No player in their prime has ever considered a switch to MLS, and the league's 29-year-old legacy pales in comparison to the likes of the Premier League and La Liga.

However, Messi's arrival would change the perception of the league amongst the best players. Over the years, Lorenzo Insigne, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Christian Benteke have also made a move to the league. But none of them were ever in the superstar category, to begin with.

Although La Pulga is not at the peak of his powers, he is still among the top players in the world. He put up 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG last season, the only player to do so in Europe's top five leagues while also winning the World Cup with Argentina.

MLS could use Lionel Messi's arrival as a launchpad to lure the best players in the world. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia paved the way for Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté to join the Saudi Pro League, his move could do the same for MLS.

Messi's arrival would also attract eyeballs to the league. The Argentine icon has a massive fan following that transcends geographical boundaries, and people across the globe would take great interest in the league because of him.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, would­­­­ significantly benefit from his arrival. The club is languishing at the bottom of the table, and they don't have a head coach as of now. Lionel Messi's arrival would be a major push for Inter Miami's aspirations to reach the pinnacle of MLS.

Will Europe miss Messi?

Previews - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Europe was not prepared for the Argentine superstar's departure. Nevertheless, his departure won't move the needle much in terms of the popularity of major European leagues and the Champions League across the globe.

The Champions League is still widely considered to be the most prestigious club competition in the world, and Lionel Messi's departure won't diminish its stature. The quality of football is the best in the world, and the emergence of young players like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Jude Bellingham would keep the spark alive.

However, for some clubs, Messi's departure would be a big blow. Barcelona, for once, believed they had the chance to bring Messi back to Camp Nou. But their financials never really allowed them to get in a position to sign him. Also, this time, Messi himself was also not eager to wait for the Blaugrana.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, would have loved to reunite with the Argentine. But City never really needed him in the first place, and even he is not the same player he once was, particularly under Guardiola.

What's in it for him?

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

While signing Lionel Messi is a win-win scenario for Inter Miami and the MLS in general, only time will tell whether the deal will be profitable for him or not. Sportingly, a switch to MLS is a huge step down in terms of quality. The Argentine is used to high-octane football, and the lack of challenge in a new country is not something the little magician is used to.

However, on the bright side, the next World Cup and Copa America tournaments will be held in the United States. By the time these tournaments roll in, he would be prepared to deal with taxing travel demands and the climate of the country.

Financially, La Pulga would probably have earned more by switching to the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal reportedly made an offer of over €500 million per year, whereas he would only earn close to €50 million per season in the US.

However, the deal is not as simple as it seems. Both Apple (the league's broadcasting partner) and Adidas (one of the league's biggest sponsors) have offered revenue sharing on the subscriptions to MLS Season Pass and the sale of merchandise, respectively. (as per GOAL)

On the personal front, the Argentine would surely love his time in Miami. He has grown fond of the area and has taken many vacations in the city. Ultimately, he would get a chance to be the face of American club football while living in a place that is akin to his home in Argentina.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes