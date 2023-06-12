On June 12, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" addressed concerns about his audience being "hateful and hostile" towards the LGBTQIA+ community. The streamer was going through submissions on his official subreddit when he came across a post by Redditor u/Connect_Ruin2050 that had received a lot of attention. They claimed to have been subscribed to xQc for seven months and stated that they watched his livestream for the last time on June 11, 2023.

According to the Redditor, they have "never seen" a more hateful and hostile environment. They went on to claim that they had received death threats for using Trans Pride and Queer Pride emotes in the chat room. An excerpt from their post reads:

"I have never seen a more hateful and hostile environment towards its own members than during talk with Hasan. Death threats in msgs for posting TransPride/QueerPride emotes only. As a member of the LGBT+ community, and an actual survivor of child s*x abuse, early education in school would have helped me understand what was happening to me and report/stop the situation."

Responding to the situation, xQc stated that whenever "anything wrong" happens to him, his Twitch chat insults him. However, he stated that whenever he does the same thing, his viewers call him out. After suggesting that his audience could not have it "both ways," the French-Canadian remarked:

"That is a disaster! It's hypocritical. It's because I wasn't spewing hate. I... bro, I wasn't doing s**t!"

"I thought that chat reflects streamers" - xQc addresses allegations of hatred towards the LGBTQIA+ community by his viewers

xQc was two hours into his broadcast earlier today when he stumbled upon the aforementioned Reddit thread. The content creator was bewildered after reading it and responded to the concerns by saying:

"Wait, wait, wait! Hold up! I thought that chat reflects streamers. Every time that I do... any time that something wrong happens, chat says... anything wrong that happens to me - when people insult me, chat says, 'Shout out to the streamer.' But, when someone insults them, it's my fault!"

At this point, the former Overwatch pro stated that his Twitch chat community cannot have it "both ways":

"Chat, I'm about to tell you guys how it is. Okay, chat? You cannot have it both ways! You just can't! If people are saying the most unhinged s**t at me... and you guys say, 'He deserves it because chat reflects streamer.' But now, when people attack chat, you guys say it is my fault, that is f**king brain-dead!"

A few moments later, xQc asserted that he was not being "hateful and stupid" toward his audience:

"I wasn't hateful. I wasn't being stupid. I didn't say dumb s**t. Like... (the streamer starts reading comments posted under the Reddit thread)."

Fans react to the streamer's response

xQc is a prominent Twitch content creator, best known for playing a variety of games on his channel. At the time of writing, he is the second-most popular English-speaking personality on the platform, boasting 11,828,138 followers.

