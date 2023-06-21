"You are schizo!" - HasanAbi lambasts xQc and calls him "Trainwashed" during their heated interaction

On June 21, 2023, popular internet personalities Felix "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Imane "Pokimane" got together to debate about Twitch and Kick. One moment from the livestream, during which xQc and HasanAbi's conversation got rather heated, has since gone viral on Reddit. It all started when the former brought up H3H3 Productions' Ethan Klein, who seemingly promoted a mobile game with loot boxes some years ago.

xQc went on to say that the situation was "inherently worse" than promoting gambling. The streamer called out HasanAbi, stating that he hadn't brought up the topic because he was Klein's close friend. He also recalled the time when Matthew "Mizkif" hit back at Tyler "Trainwreckstv" about a cryptocurrency project called Joltcoint.

Upon hearing this, HasanAbi did not hold back on his sentiments and lambasted xQc, saying that his opinions and arguments were influenced by Kick ambassador Trainwreckstv. He said:

"Okay, I wasn't saying that you are Trainwashed or you're Train-posting beforehand. I was saying your arguments resembled Train's. Now, I'm saying it. You're f**king Trainwashed, brother! Who the f**k talked about Joltcoin or Mizkif or any number of things? Now, I'm saying it. You're f**king - you are schizo! You're behaving schizo as f**k right now!"

xQc and HasanAbi clash on livestream while discussing Twitch, Kick, and promotion of gambling

At the five-hour mark of his livestream, HasanAbi discussed a debate with Ethan Klein regarding the promotion of gambling-related content some years ago. After hearing what he had to say, xQc lashed out:

"Ethan... old fossil guy! Holy f**k! He is f**king balder, took a loot box scam from his viewers, which is inherently worse! F**king bald Andy! And, have you ever bought that up? Have you ever talked about it? Have you ever debated about it? I'm sure..."

HasanAbi initially wondered who the streamer was talking about. After realizing he was referring to the H3H3 Podcast host, the Turkish-American star said:

"Who's that? Who's he talking about? I don't even know what the f**k he is talking about. Wait, Ethan? Ethan is literally the least bald motherf**ker on the planet. What the are you talking about? Are you mistaking him for someone else? His hairline is literally, like, down to his f**king eyebrows."

xQc maintained his position, calling Klien a "60-year-old" personality, but HasanAbi wanted to know which loot box controversy he was talking about. The former Overwatch pro then asked his audience to share information about it.

Pokimane responded to this by saying:

"Oh, so you're not sure! The mobile thing?"

A few moments later, xQc displayed a photoshopped image of Klein and stated:

"Bro, listen. You brought him up. I'm just saying. It's because you used him as an example. He's not clean on that department. Oh, s**t! I like that. Look at that, you can put money up in some chest. Look at that (the streamer plays a four-year-old YouTube video of a mobile game featuring Ethan Klein). Ethan, was that your boy? Is that him? Is that your boy right there?"

Timestamp: 05:29:20

Pokimane was flabbergasted by his arguments and said:

"You're comparing all sorts of things. Like, chests and gambling. This and that to the worse of the worse - Stake crypto unregulated..."

However, the Quebec native continued to make his point, saying:

"You bring... okay, and then have you talked about it? It's like, you don't care because he's your friend. But it seems like you, back in the days (the streamer's audio cuts out)..."

After hearing this, HasanAbi was taken aback and retorted:

"No, I have never talked about it because I had no f**king idea, Felix! Why the f**k would I... it's a f**king mobile game loot box from four years ago. How the f**k am I supposed to know every single thing that this man has done? He has also said the N-word with a hard-r, and he very openly has apologized for it, multiple f**king times. It's, like, bringing that s**t up!"

At this point, xQc highlighted how Mizkif brought up Trainwreckstv's cryptocurrency project, Joltcoin, during the massive controversy that occurred last year. Pokimane then claimed that "whataboutism" had gone "really far."

The heated debate continued, with HasanAbi accusing xQc of being "Trainwashed."

Fans react to the heated argument

A reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit featuring the streamers' argument has amassed over 245 responses. Here's what netizens had to say:

According to Redditor u/FredDupe, the two internet personalities' friendship will likely be mended in about a week. Meanwhile, another community member speculated that HasanAbi would face backlash on Twitter.

