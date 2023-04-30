HasanAbi suggests he and xQc made up following recent feud, claims "98%" of drama could be avoided if latter DM'd him

During a livestream on April 30, 2023, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" addressed his recent feud with French-Canadian content creator Felix "xQc." For context, the two Twitch stars clashed yesterday when the latter reacted to a clip in which Hasan gave his take on conservative commentator Steven Crowder. After hearing the Turkish-American personality's opinion, xQc called him "unhinged."

HasanAbi stated that xQc gets "clip-chimped," as he reacts to videos taken out of context and becomes enraged. He claimed to have communicated with the former Overwatch pro off-stream and stated:

"Ultimately, I DM him and go, 'Hey, dumba**! You literally misunderstood what I was saying. I was saying the exact opposite of what you were saying. One, stop defending Steven Crowder. And two, people are going to literally say, 'You're doing it for your own, you know, you're doing it because you have something to hide,' is what they're going to say. Which I know, you don't. What the f**k is wrong with you? Your situation is different."

HasanAbi talks about recent beef with xQc and shares insights on what happened

At the 26-minute mark of his broadcast, fans asked HasanAbi to address the beef he had with xQc the previous day. The streamer claimed that there was "nothing to address" and added that the debacle was more boring than the Minecraft controversy:

"There is literally nothing to address with xQc. It's the same f**king meta every single time! That drama is even more boring than the Minecraft drama. xQc gets a clip-chimped video from some f**king monkey that wants to do, like, you know, 'puppeteering' of drama. He reacts to like, six seconds of an already clip-chimped video that is, like, you know, suspiciously like, 23 seconds long, or whatever."

According to HasanAbi, Felix thinks the opposite of what he said in the out-of-context clip and goes into "banana mode":

"He doesn't understand what I'm saying. He thinks I'm saying the opposite of what I'm saying. he gets mad. He immediately goes bananas mode. Winston Andy. And just starts f**king completely, completely saying the most unhinged s**t. Make it seem like I'm saying the exact opposite of what I'm saying. And then he gets mad and says like, 'F**k you, Hassan.'"

Timestamp: 00:26:05

HasanAbi then mentioned DM'ing xQc to clarify what he meant. He went on to say that, while the controversy has died down, it remains in the minds of those who "hate" him:

"And then it goes away, except for in the minds of all of the people who are, you know, xQc fans, who are like, 'I already f**king hated him and I hate him even more.'"

The conversation concluded with HasanAbi adding that "98%" of the drama could have been avoided if xQc hadn't been "clip-chimped" or if he had DM'd him first before "blasting off":

"It's stupid. It's dumb. And... like, 98% of the xQc drama would be avoided if he f**king didn't get clip-chimped and suckered into, like, blasting off on the f**king timeline. Or like, I don't know, DM me first before doing that. There you go."

Fans react to streamer's address

HasanAbi's take on the controversy generated a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on the streamer's address (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one Redditor joked that the content creators could clash with one another next month, another community member commented that HasanAbi and xQc's friendship was held together by duct tape.

Poll : 0 votes