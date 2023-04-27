Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has addressed the drama surrounding his new United SMP Minecraft server. On April 3, the content creator announced that he would create a new SMP server to host various creators across multiple languages. Later that day, fellow Minecraft content creator Quackity announced that he would be launching a similar multi-lingual SMP server.

The timing of these two announcements riled up both creators' fanbases, with accusations of potentially stealing the idea from the other. Dream has since commented on the controversy, stating that the entire situation is purely coincidental and there is no bad blood between the two creators.

"I have absolutely no hard feelings towards Quackity and love him to death."

Dream addresses drama involving Quackity SMP server

The popular YouTuber has been at the center of drama surrounding a new Minecraft SMP server he recently announced. The server is called the Unite SMP and will feature 60 content creators covering six different languages. It is considered the first server of its kind.

On the same day, Quackity announced that he would be launching a similar, albeit smaller, SMP server. Quackity's server was also multi-lingual, featuring real-time translations with 16 creators.

This sparked a controversy between the two creators' fanbases. The timing of these two announcements and the conceptual similarities between the two servers was the driving force behind the drama.

However, Dream later commented on the controversy, attempting to clear up any misconceptions fans had about the announcements of the servers. He stated that both servers had secretly been in the works for a while, with neither knowing about the other's project.

"Quackity and I worked on the same thing accidentally and kept it private like most projects and they accidentally clashed with each other because of it."

It would appear that the entire USMP vs QSMP situation was coincidental. He did not address whether the timing of his announcement affected Quackity's. However, he said there is no animosity between the two and that he does not appreciate fans attacking Quackity.

"I hate seeing people minimize what Quackity has done in the gaming space, as even if other people try and build bridges, he broke down the wall to make it pssible for them to be built."

With any potential beef seemingly squashed, fan discussion has moved towards a potential collaboration between the two servers.

