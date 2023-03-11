“Gift to both my communities” - Quackity announces his own bilingual Minecraft server called QSMP

On March 11, 2023, Alexis "Quackity," a well-known Minecraft streamer from Mexico, made a major announcement about his brand new bilingual Minecraft server, the QSMP, which is expected to be launched later this month. His primary objective in creating this server was to unite his fan base, a large community that speaks both Spanish and English.

He shared a unique video in which two of his Minecraft characters conversed in both Spanish and English, with Alexis stating:

"For my entire life, I’ve felt nothing but pride in being able to grow up and experience life and culture in English and Spanish, it’s made me the person that I am today. Content creation made my goal clear: use this gift to bring my communities together."

He continued:

"This server is my gift to both my communities, who will now be able to experience this amazing feeling in the form of really cool content. I’m so excited and I love you all."

. @quackity4k



This server is my gift to… @Quackity For my entire life I’ve felt nothing but pride in being able to grow up and experience life and culture in English and Spanish, it’s made me the person that I am today. Content creation made my goal clear: use this gift to bring my communities together.This server is my gift to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Quackity For my entire life I’ve felt nothing but pride in being able to grow up and experience life and culture in English and Spanish, it’s made me the person that I am today. Content creation made my goal clear: use this gift to bring my communities together.This server is my gift to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Quackity's "gift" to his community, fans react to bilingual Minecraft server

Minecraft continues to be one of the most widely played games across the globe. Despite being over a decade old, the game's appeal remains strong, especially amongst younger generations.

The QSMP server, which was created by popular Minecraft streamer Quackity, serves as a crucial link between two of the game's largest communities - Spanish and English speakers. By providing a bilingual platform, the streamer hopes to bring these communities closer together and foster a sense of inclusivity and belonging for all players.

Quackity @Quackity WELCOME TO THE QSMP WELCOME TO THE QSMP https://t.co/gyDtkPhS34

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of Quackity's QSMP server received a significant amount of positive feedback from the Minecraft community. Karl Jacobs, one of the sandbox game's biggest creators, congratulated Alex:

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Quackity Congrats man :) always proud of the crazy big projects you have going! @Quackity Congrats man :) always proud of the crazy big projects you have going!

Toby "Tubbo," a fellow Minecraft gamer and content creator, responded to the server's trailer on his livestream. Here's a clip of his reaction:

Tubbo responded to this announcement on Twitter as well:

Numerous fans and community members were clearly excited to see the trailer for the bilingual server, with a few relevant reactions shown below:

Arlo ¹⁸⁸ ¹⁸¹🕸️ @ilovehimbros THE TRAILER IS AMAZING AND HE LOOKS SO GOOD WTF QUACKITY. IM LOOKING FORWARD TO QSMP THE TRAILER IS AMAZING AND HE LOOKS SO GOOD WTF QUACKITY. IM LOOKING FORWARD TO QSMP https://t.co/8elqZxuGtY

quokka! :^) @lawlgnf IM SO PROUD OF YOU QUACKITY THIS IS HUGE I LOVE U, QSMP!!!! YIPPEE!!! BEFORE AND AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENTIM SO PROUD OF YOU QUACKITY THIS IS HUGE I LOVE U, QSMP!!!! YIPPEE!!! BEFORE AND AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT 😭💚IM SO PROUD OF YOU QUACKITY THIS IS HUGE I LOVE U, QSMP!!!! YIPPEE!!! https://t.co/HB8VSOP4hH

naby! 💗 smiletwt 🧷 @NABYHQ i love the way quackity talks about his projects. he’s always so passionate about the things he’s working on, and always lets us know that he loves us and thinks about us in the process. my heart is so full i’m so proud of you big q <333 QSMP IS GONNA BE SO AWESOME!!! i love the way quackity talks about his projects. he’s always so passionate about the things he’s working on, and always lets us know that he loves us and thinks about us in the process. my heart is so full i’m so proud of you big q <333 QSMP IS GONNA BE SO AWESOME!!! https://t.co/DtUfGpH9fk

Furthermore, fans shared their relevant artwork in celebration of the brand new Minecraft server:

Who is Quackity? Learning about the streamer

Alexis "Quackity," who also goes by the nicknames of "Alex" or "Big Q," is a popular variety streamer and YouTuber, although his initial success is largely credited to his Minecraft content.

He streams his English content on his primary Twitch channel, while his Spanish content is broadcast on his secondary channel. In addition to Minecraft, he has streamed quite a few other popular games, including Toontown, Roblox, The Jackbox Party Pack, and Among Us.

Additionally, Alexis is a member of the immensely popular Dream SMP, a group that includes several other notable content creators such as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and Karl Jacobs. To learn more about this superstar server, click here.

Poll : 0 votes