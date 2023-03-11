“Gift to both my communities” - Quackity announces his own bilingual Minecraft server called QSMP

On March 11, 2023, Alexis "Quackity," a well-known Minecraft streamer from Mexico, made a major announcement about his brand new bilingual Minecraft server, the QSMP, which is expected to be launched later this month. His primary objective in creating this server was to unite his fan base, a large community that speaks both Spanish and English.
He shared a unique video in which two of his Minecraft characters conversed in both Spanish and English, with Alexis stating:
"For my entire life, I’ve felt nothing but pride in being able to grow up and experience life and culture in English and Spanish, it’s made me the person that I am today. Content creation made my goal clear: use this gift to bring my communities together."
He continued:
"This server is my gift to both my communities, who will now be able to experience this amazing feeling in the form of really cool content. I’m so excited and I love you all."
Quackity's "gift" to his community, fans react to bilingual Minecraft server
Minecraft continues to be one of the most widely played games across the globe. Despite being over a decade old, the game's appeal remains strong, especially amongst younger generations.
The QSMP server, which was created by popular Minecraft streamer Quackity, serves as a crucial link between two of the game's largest communities - Spanish and English speakers. By providing a bilingual platform, the streamer hopes to bring these communities closer together and foster a sense of inclusivity and belonging for all players.
Unsurprisingly, the announcement of Quackity's QSMP server received a significant amount of positive feedback from the Minecraft community. Karl Jacobs, one of the sandbox game's biggest creators, congratulated Alex:
Toby "Tubbo," a fellow Minecraft gamer and content creator, responded to the server's trailer on his livestream. Here's a clip of his reaction:
Tubbo responded to this announcement on Twitter as well:
Numerous fans and community members were clearly excited to see the trailer for the bilingual server, with a few relevant reactions shown below:
Furthermore, fans shared their relevant artwork in celebration of the brand new Minecraft server:
Who is Quackity? Learning about the streamer
Alexis "Quackity," who also goes by the nicknames of "Alex" or "Big Q," is a popular variety streamer and YouTuber, although his initial success is largely credited to his Minecraft content.
He streams his English content on his primary Twitch channel, while his Spanish content is broadcast on his secondary channel. In addition to Minecraft, he has streamed quite a few other popular games, including Toontown, Roblox, The Jackbox Party Pack, and Among Us.
Additionally, Alexis is a member of the immensely popular Dream SMP, a group that includes several other notable content creators such as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and Karl Jacobs. To learn more about this superstar server, click here.