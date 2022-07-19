Minecraft star Tubbo reveals the release date for his Minecraft server TubNet

Tobias “Tubbo” Smith announced his own Minecraft server, called TubNet, through the recently concluded TwitchCon in Amsterdam. A Minecraft content creator, he can frequently be spotted on the famed Dream SMP Minecraft server, while also competing throughout the MC Championships.
Although Tubbo has shared hints about his own Minecraft server over the past few months, the official announcement came this weekend on TwitchCon.
His Minecraft LAN is expected to be released in August 2022. He has since then created a YouTube channel titled, TubNet, which has already garnered over 20K subscribers at the time of writing. The content creator has also added a trailer for the server.
Tubbo shares teaser for his Minecraft server TubNet
The creator's most recent project is a Minecraft server that users all across the world will be able to enjoy and partake in. On the server, they will be able to participate in a variety of activities, such as competing in minigames and cosmetic customizations.
Tubbo stated at TwitchCon that his main objective in launching the venture was to create an experience that people can relish and interact with.
Upon being asked about the server's target audience, Tubbo responded:
"A bit of both (casual and hardcore gamers) really because when we were designing the server because obviously there's...you're playing on different devices, you can't design a game for someone on phone like you can design like someone for PC..."
The young content creator also went on to reveal that he will be working with the developers to create more mini-games. He added:
"On launch, I think we're aiming to have three solid game modes and leading up in the next six months we've got a lot in store on our content calender as well"
The TubNet teaser and release date were presented alongside the Minecraft event, Craftmaster Live, which was co-produced by Twitch and Tubbo.
Fans share their excitement after Tubbo's announcement
Fans of Tubbo have been extremely ecstatic following the announcement videos. Many have flocked in with their comments on Twitter, congratulating the English streamer. Here are some of the notable ones:
Along with the likes of Dream and Tommyinnit, Tubbo is among the most popular Minecraft streamers on Twitch with over 4.9 million followers. Transcending the purple platform, he has also garnered over three million subscribers on YouTube.