Quackity and Karl Jacobs unexpectedly crash Dream SMP TwitchCon reunion, leaves fans wanting more

To fans' delight, Qackity and Karl crashed the L'Manburg's Party on the Dream SMP panel at TwitchCon on July 16. After two years of Covid restrictions, TwitchCon is finally back in all of its glory. The premier streaming convention has come to Amsterdam this July, reeling in streamers and fans from all over the world.

quackity and karl were seen on the DreamSMP panel at twitchcon !!

The convention has a lot of attractions for the streaming community, and a major highlight from the first day, especially for the Minecraft community, was the Dream SMP Reunion starring TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, Tubbo, Jack Manifold, Ranboo, and Nihachu.

Fans loved it when Quackity and Karl unexpectadly turned up on Dream SMP panel

The popular streaming party of the year was highly anticipated by Twitch fans. The convention not only allows fans a chance to see and meet their favorite content creators in question, it also hosts a wide variety of panel shows and games, providing for some nonstop entertainment.

Some players from the famous Minecraft roleplay server Dream SMP were slated to appear for a L'Manburg party, mostly featuring players who roleplayed as L'Manburg members on the server. The server is wildly popular among fans and is a place where the biggest Minecrafters come together to create collaborative content.

The fictional nation of L'Manburg was originally created in 2020 as an independent nation and was destroyed in 2021, which is why a "reunion" was in order. Although a lot of its former members were present on stage, Quackity and Karl were some of the notable exceptions. So when they made a brief appearance on stage, fans went wild with enthusiasm.

As the panel was walking on stage, the two fellow streamers came up and acknowledged the audience before walking off. The host made light of the situation and made fun of Qackity and Karl by calling them "randoms" and asking security to get them off stage:

"Wait. Security, two randoms just stormed the stage."

Feigning ignorance, he added:

"Who were those guys? Who were those guys?"

Fan reactions to Karl and Quackity crashing Dream SMP reunion

Both IRL and Twitch fans loved the quick and goofy entrance both the streamers made. Many expressed their amusement in chat:

Fans of the creators started flooding social media with their reactions. Many wondered why both of them were left out of the panel in the first place. Most loved the duo on stage, regardless of how brief their appearance was.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Fans of Karl and Quackity were surely disappointed with their quick exit from the stage, but most were happy with their brief but playful appearance.

