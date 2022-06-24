Dream teases massive SMP server collaboration, leaving fans wanting more

Dream is the owner of the wildly popular multiplayer survival Minecraft server SMP. He has over 29M followers on YouTube, making him one of the biggest content creators on the platform. After the events of VidCon 2022, the YouTuber made a mammoth announcement: A huge collaboration is coming to the SMP server.

The YouTuber didn't share a lot in the way of details, but his fans are excited and can't wait.

dream @dreamwastaken



Dream teases a huge collaboration on the SMP server, immediately has fans excited

Dream decided to celebrate the huge turnout of VidCon 2022, which featured a number of Minecraft content creators, by teasing a "massive" announcement regarding a collaboration.

“Good time to say that there’ll be massive collaborative Dream SMP news soon. Writing the Dream SMP in the revive book this summer.”

Also, noticeably missing among the content creators, like Ranboo and TommyInnit, was Dream himself. Fans were wondering where he was, and he responded with a joke:

“I’m in the crowd hiding.”

The masked Minecraft content creator was overwhelmed by the success of VidCon 2022 and talked about how glad he was at the success of the recent convention. He gushed about it on social media, happy to see so many fans being all excited.

dream @dreamwastaken everyone up on the stage at VidCon is doing such an amazing job :) AND THE FANS?!?! awesome to see people so excited about something we’ve all spent so much time on everyone up on the stage at VidCon is doing such an amazing job :) AND THE FANS?!?! awesome to see people so excited about something we’ve all spent so much time on

The biggest talking point in the community, though, is that the content creator is teasing some form of collaboration in the future. He’s no strange to collaborative work, as he worked with MrBeast to get his own MrBeast Burger earlier this year.

While there’s no word on who he will be working with or what will be going down, it’s safe to say that the SMP server will be a hotspot for content creation when the collaboration finally happens. Needless to say, fans are very excited and are talking about the tease on Twitter.

Fans hype up Dream’s upcoming collaboration

Content creators and fans alike came to respond to the tease. Ph1LzA, a content creator with 2.4M followers on Twitter, joked that Dream had done an excellent job hiding at VidCon. Others, like CG5, offered a soundtrack for the server if the YouTuber were interested.

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA @dreamwastaken Good job hiding in the crowd king :) @dreamwastaken Good job hiding in the crowd king :) 👍

Some fans had some art to display to express their excitement about the announcement by the Minecraft superstar. It's obvious from the responses fans had to offer that they would like the collaboration to happen as soon as possible.

One content creator, Krinios, wanted to know when a movie adaptation of the SMP server would be coming. Interestingly, the question got a few responses agreeing with him.

Fans of the content creator were filled with joy at the tease of the collab and can’t wait to learn more. Sadly, they're going to have to wait.

ashlynn⁷⁸⁴ @lotsofsaplings @dreamwastaken the future is so exciting:’) so thankful for everything you’ve created, done and continue to do @dreamwastaken the future is so exciting:’) so thankful for everything you’ve created, done and continue to do

Unfortunately, there is no information from the YouTuber other than how he is going to be collaborating with at least one person in the community soon. That said, it’s pretty clear that his audience is delighted about whatever he comes up with in the future with regard to the collaboration.

