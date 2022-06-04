"I remember the car journey being like a rollercoaster": Minecraft streamer Tubbo hilariously opens up about first experience getting drunk

Tubbo recently went live with JackManifoldTV to talk about his first experience getting drunk at a friend-of-a-friend's eighteenth birthday party. A few days earlier, Tubbo had posted a drunk tweet from the first night he got drunk, so fans had been eagerly waiting on the whole story since then.

Tubbo @TubboTWO I TRYED ALCOHOL FOR FIST TIME OH GOD!!!!! I TRYED ALCOHOL FOR FIST TIME OH GOD!!!!! https://t.co/Ot9O1XHgeK

It's been a trend lately for these young content creators across the pond to celebrate their eighteenth birthdays and then share the experience/stories of drinking for the first time with their fans afterward.

Tubbo shares story of his first time getting drunk

After a donation inquires about the blackout drunk story, Tubbo hesitates to tell it at first because he finds it "embarrassing." Jack reassures and urges him to recount it, stating that it isn't weird/embarrassing to have gone out and drank for a friend's eighteenth birthday regardless of what happened.

Story continues below ad

Finally, Tubbo begins telling the story, stating to the chat that he didn't even want to drink at first.

"I had one to start with because, to begin with, I was like, 'I don't want any.' You know, I'm fine. I feel self-conscious because there are people around, but it's okay. I'll just get over it. And then everyone was drinking, and I was like, fear of missing out, I want one!"

Tubbo tells the chat that he started with a simple cider but didn't like it because of how fizzy the drink was. Since he didn't like the way it tasted, he decided to chug it as fast and as quickly as possible so the drink would be done faster. But, funnily enough, after that drink was gone, he had a thirst for another.

Story continues below ad

"By the time I had finished it really fast, I was like, 'why do I want another one?'"

Tubbo and Ph1LzA (Image via TubboLive/Twitter)

After finishing his second drink, Tubbo was beginning to feel the effects. He notes that his hands seemed to be moving slower and that he kept trying to tap his fingers together and missing.

"It made my hands go all slow, and I was tapping my fingers like this, and I'm like, 'whoa... why are my hands so slow?' It was so weird. I was like, I cannot hit my fingers together right now."

Story continues below ad

Tubbo states that he was at that point in being drunk where the most random things become the things you laugh the hardest at.

"It made everything very, very funny. I spent about twenty minutes laughing at bluebells. Because I was like, 'oh my god, the bumbles, they go inside you, tra-la-la-la.' I was just laughing at them."

He added to the chat that it gradually got "worse and worse" from that point on. This is mainly because he was starting to be handed shots, which he didn't realize were alcoholic and made him nauseous very quickly.

"And then people started giving me these little cups. And I was like, 'aww, it's a little cup!' And then I was like, oof, stomach."

The Minecraft star hilariously recalls how the first shot he took wasn't actually ingested, as he threw it over his shoulder and all over his shirt since his coordination was off, saying:

Story continues below ad

"Admittedly, the first time I tried to do a shot, I just did that, and it went over my shoulder because I missed my mouth. I poured it over my shoulder, and I was like, 'No! I just got this shirt from Tesco for seven quid!'"

Tubbo continues about the night, talking about how he ended up on the floor after a failed jump hug, laughed at various garden items, sang the wrong words to songs, and almost drunk posted on his Instagram.

He talks more about his close call with drunk posting on his social media, saying:

"I opened Instagram, and I almost accidentally posted on Instagram. I had my phone open, and I clicked my little picture because I wanted to go to my face, but I accidentally hit the 'create story' button, and it took a photo of me looking at my phone. And I'm like, 'oh no, this can never see the light of day,' and then I'm like, 'oh wait, it's a story!' So, I lobbed my phone, or so I thought, really, really far. I lobbed my phone as far as I could. I'm like, 'No! I can't make a story, this isn't good!'"

Story continues below ad

Tubbo and Ranboo (Image via Misfits)

He talks about his adventure in finding his phone again after he supposedly lobbed it into a bush. After no luck in finding his phone in the bush, he went back to the place he had thrown it from and found it lying where he had been standing.

Tubbo states that he "didn't actually throw it" and that, in reality, he had just dropped his phone and gone on a wild goose hunt to find it in some bush.

Story continues below ad

The Brit describes the hellish journey to finding a ride home after finding his phone, including calling dozens of wrong taxi numbers and eventually settling on having his parents pick him and his friend up.

"Before my parents got me home, I'm like, 'I'm with my friend, and I don't want to embarrass my friend in front of my parents, so I'm going to get a taxi.' So I struggle to call like eight different taxis. I get through to one, and they're like, 'yeah, we've got a car coming!' And it turns out it wasn't even a taxi. I had just called some random guy."

Tubbo resumes telling the story, picking up from the point where his parents have come to pick him and his friend up. He recalls struggling to sit down in the backseat, bursting into hysterics, and gushing over his sister.

Story continues below ad

"It wasn't really a struggle. It was more like we didn't know who should get in first. So, I clambered in, and I sat down in the middle seat. And I was just really enjoying the seatbelt for a minute. And then we start driving, and I just burst into hysterics. I remember, distinctly, the car journey being like a rollercoaster. And I'm like, 'this is a rollercoaster. I'm on a rollercoaster right now!' I'm laughing, and my friend next to me is laughing, and they are [his parents] not laughing. And then they mention something that they're doing with my sister, and I'm like, "Lani! I love Lani!'"

Tubbo wraps up the story soon after, describing how he and his friend arrived home, embarrassed themselves in front of his siblings, and prepared for the hangovers they would surely have the next day.

Story continues below ad

Fans react to Tubbo's drunk story

Numerous fans and content creators reacted to the drunk story. Several took to the replies underneath the picture of Tubbo laying drunk in a field on his Twitter.

Fans poked fun at the young content creator for his drunk mishaps, maybe even slightly reprimanding him for getting so drunk his first time out.

anne-marie 🪸 @leyuhsno1fan @TubboTWO this is a picture of my friend Tbbo. he used to be a happy, popular boy until one night he snorted alcohol. he died instantly. Please don't do alcohol. Please don't end up like tubbo. @TubboTWO this is a picture of my friend Tbbo. he used to be a happy, popular boy until one night he snorted alcohol. he died instantly. Please don't do alcohol. Please don't end up like tubbo. https://t.co/bB3tmjMmcR

Story continues below ad

jocelyn @cIingbee



" tw // alcohol



guyshsjd im so drunkkajdhh" @TubboTWO ur the type of guy who'd tweet" tw // alcoholguyshsjd im so drunkkajdhh" @TubboTWO ur the type of guy who'd tweet " tw // alcoholguyshsjd im so drunkkajdhh"

Story continues below ad

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @TubboTWO To everyone shocked by this tweet, please remember he is British. Getting wankered in a field is our lifeblood @TubboTWO To everyone shocked by this tweet, please remember he is British. Getting wankered in a field is our lifeblood

Story continues below ad

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA @TubboTWO ah yes, getting shit faced in a field, a british tradition @TubboTWO ah yes, getting shit faced in a field, a british tradition 🇬🇧

The drunk story was a riot to listen to for all involved, and since then, several clips have been made condensing the stream it was told to just the drunk story. These content creators are only getting older, so it's almost certain that there will be more drunk stories in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far