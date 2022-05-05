Minecraft star Tubbo tells Ph1LzA about his hilarious first drunk experience

In a recent stream, Minecraft star Tubbo spoke to another well-known streamer named Ph1LzA about his first experience getting drunk. He shared stories about the day. Moreover, he'd previously posted a hilarious photo of himself lying on the grass with the caption that suggested he'd tried alcohol for the first time.

Tubbo is a popular Minecraft streamer who has a huge following on both Twitch and YouTube, courtesy of his fun content.

Tubbo @TubboTWO I TRYED ALCOHOL FOR FIST TIME OH GOD!!!!! I TRYED ALCOHOL FOR FIST TIME OH GOD!!!!! https://t.co/Ot9O1XHgeK

Needless to say, many of his fans were surprised to see his amusing photo, which blew up on Twitter. And before talking to Ph1LzA, he talked to his viewers about the photo and jokingly tried to deny that it was his photo.

Minecraft star Tubbo shares stories of being drunk with Ph1LzA on stream

During his latest stream, the Minecraft streamer was casually playing on the Dream SMP server. He then called up Ph1LzA on discord and started talking to him in an unusually upbeat manner.

Both of them kept laughing as they knew the topic of him getting drunk was about to come up. He joked about how he was lying in a garden a few days ago as both continued to laugh hard.

Tubbo informs viewers that he has lost his sense of time (Image via Canooon Youtube)

He explained how he had lost his sense of time and didn't realize it was already Tuesday. He then started telling stories to Ph1LzA about how he drank cider from a glass bottle. He also stated that, at some point, he'd started drinking from someone else's cider bottle as well as indulging in other types of drinks.

This was when Ph1LzA realized that the young streamer had tried different types of alcohol at once and said this:

"Oh no! You mixed the drinks. You made the rookie mistake."

He then explained to Tubbo why he must never mix drinks and always stick to one type only. However, the Minecraft streamer continued his story. He said that he'd thrown his phone in a bush and spent a long time looking for it only to eventually find it next to him.

Tubbo telling his story to Ph1LzA (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He also mentioned how his parents picked him up after his drinking session and how he couldn't keep himself upright when he got home.

Fans react to the Minecraft star getting drunk

There were several people who reacted to the aforementioned image of him lying on the grass.

mils ✩˚.⋆ @thelorebitch this is the most british tubbo photo ever, passed out drunk in a garden/park at probably 3am IF THAT ISNT BRITISH CULTURE AT ITS FINEST this is the most british tubbo photo ever, passed out drunk in a garden/park at probably 3am IF THAT ISNT BRITISH CULTURE AT ITS FINEST https://t.co/2GLsqtzPpx

mils ✩˚.⋆ @thelorebitch not tubbo sending tommy drunk voice messages thats blackmail right there not tubbo sending tommy drunk voice messages thats blackmail right there 💀

podge ^•-•^ @beetwtsbeloved tubbo: admittedly, a lot of me being drunk is going around and saying "i love you" to people



THAT'S SO ENDEARING tubbo: admittedly, a lot of me being drunk is going around and saying "i love you" to peopleTHAT'S SO ENDEARING

lizzie ☔️ @mydogcarverr tubbo saw misfits doing nfts and posted a picture of him drunk in a field to Escape tubbo saw misfits doing nfts and posted a picture of him drunk in a field to Escape

Megs 💅 (ranboo art 📌) @meghannyd_ his parents are the real ones Tubbo’s poor parents had to drive Tubbo and his drunk friend back to their house then watch them clobber back to his part of the househis parents are the real ones Tubbo’s poor parents had to drive Tubbo and his drunk friend back to their house then watch them clobber back to his part of the house 😭 his parents are the real ones

lizzie ☔️ @mydogcarverr tubbo’s drunk experiences sound like his normal experiences like You’ve been known to just Laugh on the floor tubbo’s drunk experiences sound like his normal experiences like You’ve been known to just Laugh on the floor

As the young streamer has millions of followers on nearly every social media platform, including Twitch and YouTube, they offered their response in the form of tweets concerning Tubbo and his adventures centered around drinking.

Needless to say, Tubbo managed to entertain his fans with his stories and his photo.

