Fans go wild as Minecraft star Tubbo humorously tweets his drunk photo

Famous Minecraft streamer, Tubbo, recently tweeted a hilarious photo of himself and wrote about how he tried alcohol for the first time. As the streamer is quite famous on all social media platforms, the tweet blew up instantly as thousands of his fans and other acquaintances flocked and reacted to it.

The photo was posted quite late on May 2, in which Tubbo can be seen lying on the grass with someone crouching down and talking to him while holding what seems like a bottle of beer. By the looks of it, the other person seems to be his good friend TommyInnit, however nothing can be said for sure.

The streamer humorously captioned the tweet with several spelling mistakes. He is known to humorously make spelling mistakes in most of his tweets, and this was no different.

Reaction from fans and friends on Minecraft star Tubbo's drunk photo tweet

Tubbo @TubboTWO I TRYED ALCOHOL FOR FIST TIME OH GOD!!!!! I TRYED ALCOHOL FOR FIST TIME OH GOD!!!!! https://t.co/Ot9O1XHgeK

The hilarious tweet garnered a lot of attention as the Minecraft star told his followers that he had tried alcohol for the first time. He is quite a famous internet personality and hence thousands of his fans flocked to the tweet.

Karl Jacobs, a well-known streamer, humorously commented on the tweet and expressed his concern for him. Both are good friends with each other and are often seen together on Dream SMP.

Tubbo @TubboLive @TubboTWO I have so many embarrassing photos @TubboTWO I have so many embarrassing photos

Tubbo himself commented on the tweet from his main account, telling his followers that he has many embarrassing photos from the day.

TommyInnit, one of the very good friend of the streamer, also commented on the tweet with two pictures of the streamer from a video where the caption read "there's nothing funny about alcoholism." Both are quite close and frequently make content with each other, be it in the game or in real life.

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @TubboTWO To everyone shocked by this tweet, please remember he is British. Getting wankered in a field is our lifeblood @TubboTWO To everyone shocked by this tweet, please remember he is British. Getting wankered in a field is our lifeblood

Jack Manifold, another good friend of the streamer, also humorously commented on how getting drunk like this signifies that he is British. Of course, this was a humorous comment and he wasn't stereotyping anyone.

neve 🧚🏻 @nevelesss @TubboTWO tubbo that cider has as much alcohol as water @TubboTWO tubbo that cider has as much alcohol as water 💀💀💀

karina ZZZ @solarkarii @TubboTWO you aren't fooling anybody tubbo this is not your first sip of alcohol @TubboTWO you aren't fooling anybody tubbo this is not your first sip of alcohol

OwengeJuiceTV @OwengeJuiceTV @TubboTWO One sip and he’s touching grass my goodness @TubboTWO One sip and he’s touching grass my goodness

erin @WILBURTWT @TubboTWO passed out in a field you are so british @TubboTWO passed out in a field you are so british

Other than that, there were thousands of comments from his fans commenting and joking about the tweet and the photo. Several people made funny edits of the photo, while others wrote about how it could not have been Tubbo's first time having alcohol. Overall, the photo tweet from the streamer was quite humorous and his fans and followers got a good laugh out of it.

Tubbo is one of the most famous Minecraft streamers and content creators with over three million subscribers on YouTube and four million followers on Twitch.

He frequently plays Minecraft and is also a part of the famous Dream SMP server. He started his career on Twitch back in 2020 and quickly rose to fame alongside other content creators like TommyInnit, Dream, Ranboo, and others.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan