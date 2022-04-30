Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo intentionally leaks his phone number on livestream

Recently, Minecraft streamer Toby “Tubbo” did a fun and wholesome activity that consisted of the participation of his viewers. For the activity, the 18-year-old content creator leaked his phone number to his viewers.

His viewers then began to call him, with the following moments comprised of wholesome conversations, where Tubbo listened to people and exchanged compliments and life advice. Tubbo is known for his impromptu pranks and activities like this on stream.

“Its so funny!”: Minecraft star Tubbo calls viewers on stream

The incredible idea of calling his viewers occurred to Tubbo after a viewer in his stream chat told him that he was upset. Tubbo responded, asking why he was upset and what was wrong. It then dawned on him that he should do a live “phone-in” event, where he would talk to people and solves their personal problems.

“We could get viewers to phone in and I could solve your life problems.”

The streamer then spent the next few minutes trying to get his viewers and chat onboard with his ridiculous idea. Many people in his chat were advising against his decision to call viewers, saying that it could be dangerous and he could get tracked and doxxed. (The idea of doxxing involves someone getting another person's private information and using it with malicious intent).

Tubbo, however, kept saying that leaking his phone number and a call between him and his viewers would be quite funny. He even proposed an idea that involved using his separate landline phone to contact viewers. While his viewers objected to the idea, he kept saying how they were refusing to take a risk.

“You guys are too averse to risk.”

Eventually, Tubbo made up his mind and went to get a separate sim card from another device he piossesed. While his will and intent was strong and his mind was made up, he did go though some technical difficulties while trying to set up the call.

“How do I know what my phone number is?”

Subsequently, he took out the sim card and carefully proceeded to read out the phone number associated with it.

When the call was finally set up, calls from viewers started pouring in and Tubbo was gladly answering people and talking to them about what they ate, what problems they were having, and generally had a wholesome conversation with them. After a while, the streamer switched to Google Meet calls and continued talking to his fans there.

Twitter reactions to Tubbo leaking his phone number

Benchtrio Updates 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @benchtrioups — Tubbo is gonna get a burner phone number and give it to chat so they can call him on stream… what could go wrong… — Tubbo is gonna get a burner phone number and give it to chat so they can call him on stream… what could go wrong…

izzy @beetaunt tubbo do not set up a burner phone for viewers to text u this is gonna go so bad never mind ur doing it already tubbo do not set up a burner phone for viewers to text u this is gonna go so bad never mind ur doing it already

chlo! @enjoybeeduo the idea that tubbo had with the phone is such a terrible idea i swear the idea that tubbo had with the phone is such a terrible idea i swear 😭😭

alex @orbeezbo sorry for calling tubbo i just want to put my cat on the phone sorry for calling tubbo i just want to put my cat on the phone

lily 𖠋 unwell @LVJY_Lily guy on phone: but im gay

tubbo: get well soon



WHATFHBSHABF guy on phone: but im gaytubbo: get well soonWHATFHBSHABF

☆ Peter ∞ @heartoffering

tubbo: i've go the phone number gang! alerts: don't do it dude ...tubbo: i've go the phone number gang! alerts: don't do it dude ...tubbo: i've go the phone number gang! 😊

lucy ¹⁴³ ☾ @punzofire if you told me a week ago tubbo would just be willingly leaking his phone number on stream and ranboo would be coming out on stream



i would…just not be surprised at all honestly if you told me a week ago tubbo would just be willingly leaking his phone number on stream and ranboo would be coming out on streami would…just not be surprised at all honestly

kenzie @tubbocentral why is tubbo trying to actively leak his phone number why is tubbo trying to actively leak his phone number

Tubbo is primarily known for being a member of the popular Minecraft multiplayer streamer server, Dream SMP, and his frequent collaborations with other members of the server. He is known for his quirky and funny Minecraft content, along with the wholesome relationship he maintains with his viewers.

