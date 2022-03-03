“Scripted but entertaining,”: Fans react as Dream’s Minecraft manhunt series comes to an end

Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay “Dream” recently uploaded the final episode of his ever-popular 'Minecraft Manhunt' series. The video, titled 'Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters GRAND FINALE' served as the conclusion to the '5 Hunters' arc of the series, and paved the way for an even more eventful future for Dream’s channel.

While many fans of the content creator’s channel reacted positively to the video, commending it and showing their hype for it, others called the video “scripted.” This article will go over some player and viewer reactions to the latest entry in Dream’s renowned YouTube series.

Perc Perkins 💊 @noterrion Dreams manhunt vids is Scripted but still entertaining Dreams manhunt vids is Scripted but still entertaining

Minecraft fans call Dream’s 'Final Manhunt' scripted

Dream’s Manhunt videos have their share of tricks and extraordinary parkour moves thanks to his quick thinking and skill in the game. This video was no different.

However, like with many other videos he’s made over the years, many viewers were of the opinion that the events of this video, too, were staged (while also being deemed entertaining). Some iconic moments from the latest video that have come under fan's scrutiny include:

1) Sapnap’s water bucket throw

Towards the beginning of the video, Dream towered up and the Hunters grouped up below him. Sapnap soon followed him, by building up to him. However, he then wanted his fellow hunters to create a pool of water for him to safely jump into.

The other hunters left to find a water source, so Sapnap threw his water bucket down for them to use. Dream, however, jumped after the bucket and managed to use it to break his fall.

Many viewers have claimed that the moment was scripted as Sapnap simply threw the bucket in Dream’s path, and Dream, being the parkour master he is, used his quick thinking to jump and grab the bucket. Also, the hunters just left Sapnap and Dream alone.

2) Hiding in plain site

George standing a few blocks away from Dream (Image via YouTube/Dream)

Another instance of the video supposedly being scripted arose when Dream tricked the Hunters by going in and out of his first Nether portal. Soon after, he and the hunters were in a cave system and the two parties were close enough for their nametags to be visible to each other.

Additionally, given that they had a compass, the Hunters should have made short work of finding Dream. However, they passed within one block of him and didn’t refer to the compass.

3) Half a heart

Dream on half a heart in the Nether (Image via YouTube/Dream)

At one point in the Nether, Dream was at at half a heart of health when he encountered the Hunters. Almost every Hunter had a few pieces of diamond armor and weapons. Yet, no one went for a single hit on Dream. The Hunters continued to use their shields to block Dream’s arrows and kept retreating.

Twitter talks about whether the latest Manhunt was scripted or not

The three instances stated above are some of the most-talked-about moments right now. A ton of people commented on the matter on Twitter. Some players called Dream out, while others commended the “entertainment” value of the video and didn't care whether it was scripted or not.

NeaRo @NeaRo___ @napodstawie @FinStephens1 @TheRealDTRJ Is it really matter if dream's videos is scripted? If his videos are still entertaining it really doesn't matter if its scripted. But yeah i agree that he shouldn't overdid his manhunt videos because its the same thing over and over again @napodstawie @FinStephens1 @TheRealDTRJ Is it really matter if dream's videos is scripted? If his videos are still entertaining it really doesn't matter if its scripted. But yeah i agree that he shouldn't overdid his manhunt videos because its the same thing over and over again

Indigo of the sunlit garden 🇵🇷🇲🇽 @FoolPlanet 34. Dream’s manhunt videos might be staged, or even scripted, and he definitely cheats, but they’re still super entertaining to watch 34. Dream’s manhunt videos might be staged, or even scripted, and he definitely cheats, but they’re still super entertaining to watch

nair @niarwav

Making a 100% legit manhunt without exagerated reactions is too boring to watch

If Dream died quicker or they didn't scream when Dream clutches, it wouldn't be as entertaining as it is

And its not 100% scripted @cIingyboys I think Manhunt is scripted, but thats not so bad as people see.Making a 100% legit manhunt without exagerated reactions is too boring to watchIf Dream died quicker or they didn't scream when Dream clutches, it wouldn't be as entertaining as it isAnd its not 100% scripted @cIingyboys I think Manhunt is scripted, but thats not so bad as people see.Making a 100% legit manhunt without exagerated reactions is too boring to watchIf Dream died quicker or they didn't scream when Dream clutches, it wouldn't be as entertaining as it isAnd its not 100% scripted

Fat Kit Harrington @AllHailBuckets @TokenGeekTV I was thinking about this! It's just as entertaining either way. My hypothesis is that it isn't scripted but they probably get halfway through manhunt and stop if they kill Dream too early so George et al. Probably see some of his tactics more than once before the final vid @TokenGeekTV I was thinking about this! It's just as entertaining either way. My hypothesis is that it isn't scripted but they probably get halfway through manhunt and stop if they kill Dream too early so George et al. Probably see some of his tactics more than once before the final vid

druid 🌲 (PKMN LEGENDS SPOILERS) @druids_hollow people are like "AND MANHUNT IS SCRIPTED" but even if it is who gives a shit its entertaining lmao. thats not such a big deal compared to cheating official speedruns people are like "AND MANHUNT IS SCRIPTED" but even if it is who gives a shit its entertaining lmao. thats not such a big deal compared to cheating official speedruns

overspender 🇺🇦 @RealmDude I feel like if @dreamwastaken2 ’s manhunt series WAS scripted, and i can almost guarantee it is, then I feel like if dream & co revealed that it wouldn’t be very entertaining. Kinda annoyed by how this though got in my head but oh well I feel like if @dreamwastaken2’s manhunt series WAS scripted, and i can almost guarantee it is, then I feel like if dream & co revealed that it wouldn’t be very entertaining. Kinda annoyed by how this though got in my head but oh well

duen (certified good dog) @datLucario @starseeker8749 @HYENABLOOD



the only stuff i used to watch from him was minecraft manhunt videos



basically "try to finish minecraft while 1-5 ppl hunt you down and try to stop you"



it's extremely scripted and painfully fake at times but it's entertaining content



just, yknow, the dude himself sucks @Atomarten ohhhhthe only stuff i used to watch from him was minecraft manhunt videosbasically "try to finish minecraft while 1-5 ppl hunt you down and try to stop you"it's extremely scripted and painfully fake at times but it's entertaining contentjust, yknow, the dude himself sucks @starseeker8749 @HYENABLOOD @Atomarten ohhhhthe only stuff i used to watch from him was minecraft manhunt videosbasically "try to finish minecraft while 1-5 ppl hunt you down and try to stop you"it's extremely scripted and painfully fake at times but it's entertaining contentjust, yknow, the dude himself sucks

VVinterflan @Winterflan watching minecraft manhunt is like pro wrestling. i don't really care if it's scripted because it's entertaining anyway. maybe it's not scripted, maybe it is, but i still enjoy it watching minecraft manhunt is like pro wrestling. i don't really care if it's scripted because it's entertaining anyway. maybe it's not scripted, maybe it is, but i still enjoy it

The video went live on February 27, and is currently one of the most hyped-up pieces of Minecraft content on YouTube. With more than 13.5 million views and 1.8 million likes in just three days, the video has taken the Minecraft community by storm and is currently ranked 50th amongst the top trending videos in YouTube’s 'Gaming' section.

