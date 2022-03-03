“Scripted but entertaining,”: Fans react as Dream’s Minecraft manhunt series comes to an end

Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay “Dream” recently uploaded the final episode of his ever-popular 'Minecraft Manhunt' series. The video, titled 'Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters GRAND FINALE' served as the conclusion to the '5 Hunters' arc of the series, and paved the way for an even more eventful future for Dream’s channel.
While many fans of the content creator’s channel reacted positively to the video, commending it and showing their hype for it, others called the video “scripted.” This article will go over some player and viewer reactions to the latest entry in Dream’s renowned YouTube series.
Minecraft fans call Dream’s 'Final Manhunt' scripted
Dream’s Manhunt videos have their share of tricks and extraordinary parkour moves thanks to his quick thinking and skill in the game. This video was no different.
However, like with many other videos he’s made over the years, many viewers were of the opinion that the events of this video, too, were staged (while also being deemed entertaining). Some iconic moments from the latest video that have come under fan's scrutiny include:
1) Sapnap’s water bucket throw
Towards the beginning of the video, Dream towered up and the Hunters grouped up below him. Sapnap soon followed him, by building up to him. However, he then wanted his fellow hunters to create a pool of water for him to safely jump into.
The other hunters left to find a water source, so Sapnap threw his water bucket down for them to use. Dream, however, jumped after the bucket and managed to use it to break his fall.
Many viewers have claimed that the moment was scripted as Sapnap simply threw the bucket in Dream’s path, and Dream, being the parkour master he is, used his quick thinking to jump and grab the bucket. Also, the hunters just left Sapnap and Dream alone.
2) Hiding in plain site
Another instance of the video supposedly being scripted arose when Dream tricked the Hunters by going in and out of his first Nether portal. Soon after, he and the hunters were in a cave system and the two parties were close enough for their nametags to be visible to each other.
Additionally, given that they had a compass, the Hunters should have made short work of finding Dream. However, they passed within one block of him and didn’t refer to the compass.
3) Half a heart
At one point in the Nether, Dream was at at half a heart of health when he encountered the Hunters. Almost every Hunter had a few pieces of diamond armor and weapons. Yet, no one went for a single hit on Dream. The Hunters continued to use their shields to block Dream’s arrows and kept retreating.
Twitter talks about whether the latest Manhunt was scripted or not
The three instances stated above are some of the most-talked-about moments right now. A ton of people commented on the matter on Twitter. Some players called Dream out, while others commended the “entertainment” value of the video and didn't care whether it was scripted or not.
The video went live on February 27, and is currently one of the most hyped-up pieces of Minecraft content on YouTube. With more than 13.5 million views and 1.8 million likes in just three days, the video has taken the Minecraft community by storm and is currently ranked 50th amongst the top trending videos in YouTube’s 'Gaming' section.