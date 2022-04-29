Minecraft YouTuber Jack Manifold responds to "misogynist" claims

Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold recently got caught up in a fairly serious controversy. The 19-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer received some heat regarding a conversation he and content creator Mizkif had on stream.

The conversation was about the younger and female audience of another popular Minecraft streamer named GeorgeNotFound. The controversy was treated very seriously by people on Twitch and Reddit, and a response was given by Jack quite recently.

“I do not mean it in a misogynistic sense” - Minecraft star Jack Manifold addresses rumors

The controversy started after Jack was featured in one of Mizkif’s streams. Mizkif was talking about the audience of Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound, and how his YouTube and Twitch audience consisted of teenage girls who were “obsessed” with his content. This led to Mizkif asking Jack:

“Am I wrong on this? It’s fifteen-year-olds, that are girls, that are obsessed with him.”

What reeled Jack into the controversy was his replying “Yes,” essentially agreeing with Mizkif when he mentioned that 15-year-old girls were obsessing over George. Mizkif then went on to ask Jack if he knew what Dream looked like, and if his recent “doxxing” incident was real. Jack seemed uncomfortable and responded that he did not know.

Adding fuel to the fire was another clip from a Twitch stream hosted by popular Minecraft YouTuber Ph1LzA, who was playing with Jack Manifold at the time. In the clip, Jack wonders aloud and asks Ph1LzA if he could tell him “something that teenage girls could be interested in without being made fun of.”

Ph1LzA looks a little flustered and does not answer the question. Jack, however, has more to say on the topic. He says that what he said about teenage girls is true and that it is “s*xist” and “unfair”. Jack went on to say that this issue is one thing in modern media that annoys him:

“Teenage girls have nothing they can be interested in without being mocked.”

In the Twitch stream, where he addresses the claims of being a misogynist, Jack apologizes many times and continues to say that he is not a misogynist, and the conversation with Mizkif was about demographics.

Jack expressed his opinion on the matter, saying that the words he spoke in the clip with Ph1LzA, (about teenage girls having nothing they can be interested in without being mocked) made him feel proud for creating a community where the aforementioned girls can go and enjoy the streamer’s content without being made fun of. Jack added:

"I am very happy to have the audience I have."

He then mentioned that his thoughts on the same have been twisted into the supposed fact that he is a misogynist. He claimed that the rumors are the exact opposite of what he felt and meant and stated that the audience on platforms like Twitch and YouTube was quite different before the Dream SMP and stan culture came along. Jack added:

"We (Dream SMP) came and we populated, and we gave that community a platform."

Jack insists that the “teenage girls” conversation was about the demographic of Twitch and YouTube viewers and was not a misogynistic comment about girls watching streamers. The rest of the video has Jack talking about how it's “insane” that people think he is misogynistic for saying the things he said and expressing his opinions, and about him genuinely not knowing what Dream looks like with regards to his “doxxing” case.

"I genuinely do not know what Dream looks like."

His chat expressed their thoughts throughout the clip, and many came out in support and forgiveness for the streamer.

Twitter reactions to the recent Jack Manifold controversy

Jack Manifold is a widely known name in the Minecraft community and has spent years building a non-toxic community. He is primarily known for his Minecraft content, along with his various collaborations with other content creators, most of whom are primarily known for being a part of the popular streamer server, Dream SMP.

