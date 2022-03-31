Mizkif opens up to his friends, only to get hilariously ignored

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" was seen hanging out with his streamer friends when all of them got together virtually to play some party games. As the content creator loaded up into the fun and goofy world of Gang Beasts, he tried to talk to his friends about his personal relationship with another streamer.

However, things didn't go according to plan as Mizkif was hilariously ignored by the call members, and he seemed disappointed after the interaction.

Mizkif explains why he does not hang out with Slick and gets ignored by other streamers

Mizkif had begun his daily livestream and had been streaming for about an hour and a half when he was joined by a number of well-known Twitch personalities including Chance "Sodapoppin," Emily "Emiru," EsfandTV, Nick "nmplol," and Jschaltt.

During the call, the streamers planned to play a fun party game called Gang Beasts, which includes a wide variety of mini-games that focus on teamwork and securing objectives.

As the group went on to load the game for their first competitive party match, the OTK co-founder started off the conversation when he tried to open up about his feelings:

"You realize I am kicking Slick out of the house next week, right? I am done with Slick!"

His close friend Emiru seemed a bit shocked after hearing the announcement. Questioning his decision, Emiru stated:

"Wait, why?"

Miz continued:

"So I haven't seen him since two weeks, right? It's been two weeks since I hung out with Slick. I say, 'Slick, buddy, welcome home.' He says, 'Miz, I am leaving.'"

The Austin, Texas-based content creator went on to tell the story about his friend CrazySlick:

"I said, 'What are you going to do?' He said, 'I am going to California to hang out with your ex.'"

As soon as Mizkif mentioned the reason for Slick leaving his house, pin-drop silence was observed. Not a single member present on the call reacted to what the streamer had to say, and everyone remained silent for some time.

After five seconds of pure silence, Sodapoppin switched to another subject:

"So, um, we need to add everyone on stream. Like, we all need to be on one person's friends list. Who wants to do that?"

Mizkif seemed saddened by the lack of response and appeared to lower his head. All the party members then loaded up Gang Beasts and played the game for a couple of hours.

Fans react to Mizkif getting ignored by his friends

Fans on Reddit had a hearty laugh looking at this hilarious clip where the streamer was ignored by his friends.

After co-founding OTK, Miz has gone on to become one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and is seen hosting a number of game shows and events.

Edited by Siddharth Satish