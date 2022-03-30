Twitch streamer Nmplol loses a bet with Asmongold and must now eat dandruff

In a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Nmplol saw that Asmongold was going to try and make a +20 weapon in Lost Ark and made a truly unfortunate bet. He bet Asmongold that he couldn’t make a +20 weapon, and if Asmongold succeeded, Nmplol would eat his own dandruff.

Unfortunately for the streamer, Asmongold posted a tweet later that day writing “1 TAP BABY” and showing the successful +20 weapon. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out the way the Twitch streamer thought they might.

Asmongold wins big by making Twitch streamer Nmplol eat dandruff

To craft this weapon, Asmongold had to go through a very expensive process of Honing, and the streamer hasn’t always had good luck with the system. There was only to be a 6.90% chance of succeeding in making a +20 weapon, so Nmplol probably felt very confident in his wager.

“What the f**k? Look at, look at that! Oh my God, look at that, show the glow, give me a minute.”

However, Asmongold succeeded in one shot, creating a +20 Chosen Greatsword in Lost Ark. Taking a few moments to bask in the glow of success, the streamer remembered Nmplol’s tweet. It was still up on his computer, switching over to reveal the bet for anyone who missed out.

“Wait a minute! Wait a minute! Hol’ up! Wait a minute, hol’ up! Oh man! Oh, but ugh! He gonna have to do that?!”

Twitch streamer Nmplol returned to Twitter to admit defeat after seeing Asmongold’s success, saying he needed to find a comb.

whelp I guess I need to find a comb @Asmongold no shot

Twitter reacts to Nmplol’s unfortunate bet and Asmongold’s success

It turns out Nmplol is going to have to eat a little humble pie, perhaps sprinkled with his own dandruff, since he lost this bet. It’s not been made clear when or where this will happen, but Twitter was quick to chuckle at the Twitch streamer’s misfortune.

Other Twitter users gave some suggestions on what Nmplol could do when being made to eat his own dandruff in future content.

Boblhead @Boblhead @nmplol @Asmongold Cook up a steak, add your garlic salt. And eat it @nmplol @Asmongold Cook up a steak, add your garlic salt. And eat it

BirdUp @BirdUp22353598 @nmplol @Asmongold Put it on some brownies like powdered sugar @nmplol @Asmongold Put it on some brownies like powdered sugar

Others were simply elated by the success Asmongold had in his honing in Lost Ark. The chances were low, but Asmongold pulled through in the end.

Gormey @TheRealGormey @Asmongold AIN’T NOTHIN BETTER THAN A SWEET SWEET HONIN @Asmongold AIN’T NOTHIN BETTER THAN A SWEET SWEET HONIN

While many were thrilled for Asmongold’s success, quite a few others still had a laugh at Nmplol’s expense, who now has to eat dandruff.

While no date has been given for the actual eating, the streamer will no doubt do so in the future, and it sounds like he plans on being true to his word. At the very least, it will make for very interesting, if not gross, content.

