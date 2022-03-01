"I am about to disown chat": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA gets hilariously trolled by his viewers with smash or pass questions

Recently, Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Ph1LzA’s Twitch chat decided to have a little fun with him during a livestream. During a part of it, he got badgered into playing 'Smash or Pass' by his viewers.

While the entire stream was filled with funny moments, at one point, Walt Disney and Minecraft's slime block were dragged into the mix. The streamer then laughed himself silly and joked about “disowning” the chat.

"I am about to disown chat."

Ph1LzA’s chaotic Minecraft stream bombard by viewers with 'Smash or Pass'

The 33-year old Minecraft veteran was in the middle of one of his streams when his chat started to poke fun at him using a popular trend/game named "Smash or Pass."

The trend was recently started by Minecraft streamer and content creator Wilbur Soot, and originally included other internet personalities and celebrities, the player’s viewers went differently. They brought inanimate objects like Minecraft's ender pearls, “the magic mirror from Shrek,” and various household appliances into the mix.

Streamer and Wilbur's friend James Marriott did a similar challenge on his twitch stream around the same day as Phil did.

Since Wilbur and James were the ones who had started this chaotic charade, Phil directed a question towards them in his stream.

"Do the people who rent out your offices know that you do this (weird smash or pass challenges) for a living?"

The clip starts with a viewer commenting that they heard Wilbur saying he'd smash a “mop bucket”. Phil then realizes what they are doing and talks about the trend. The next eight or so minutes were an absolute travesty, as viewers continued to discuss increasingly absurd “smash or pass” scenarios.

Phil thoroughly enjoys the chaotic atmosphere the trend has created but repeatedly and jokingly yells the word “stop,” as he builds in his Hardcore Minecraft world. His viewers, however, have a different idea, as the comments only increase from here.

Around the 4:16 mark in the clip, a fan gifts the streamer 500 bits, along with a long message that Phil hears in his automated text-to-speech option. The message asks Phil if he'd smash or pass on popular British cartoon character Postman Pat. Phil reacts to the question by showcasing his frustration by emitting a guttural scream.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHH!"

As mentioned above, one viewer, named Wolfy, comments, “Smash or pass, that one retired race car turned cop from lightning McQueen,” which makes Phil snort and playfully asks the other viewers to “bonk” the fan on the head.

"Everyone collectively bonk Wolfy on the head"

As the stream progressed, the “smash or pass” options kept getting more ridiculous.

Phil reaches his breaking point at 4:50 as a viewer asks him if he'd "smash or pass bedsheets". He jokingly threatened his viewers that he'd ban smash or pass from his chat.

"I'm about to ban smash or pass from being typed in my chat, I'm gonna do it"

Eventually, a viewer asked him to use a bot to time people out for saying “smash or pass,” claiming that his “brain was turning into mush.” He eventually obliged and set his bot up to time anyone who said “smash” or “pass” out for 20 minutes.

Soon enough, viewers were getting timed out in large groups, which prompted Phil to emit an evil laugh and make an appropriate comment about the chat's mod bot.

"We used the bot for evil."

Laughing hysterically as the bot timed his viewers out, Phil was reminded by his chat that he had not taken his mobile viewers into account. Since the stream would be delayed on mobile, viewers would have no idea why they were getting timed out.

"I forgot about the mobile viewers being delayed"

Towards the end of the stream, Phil has some more fun with the chat, timing them out for as low as five minutes, just to observe their reactions. He then heaved a sigh of relief and contemplated his decision to time viewers out.

"Its gonna get real quiet in chat now"

Reactions to Ph1LzA's "smash or pass" clip

While most fan reactions were in the YouTube comments for the clip shown above, a few people took to Twitter and YouTube to comment about the "smash or pass" phenomenon being shared by Phil, Wilbur and James Marriott.

gianna ꩜ SAPNAP DAY ♡ pandatwt selfie 📌 @simpnapXx When my mom puts money on my debit card and I use it to ask Philza if he would smash or pass the enderdragon 🤪 im so sorry dadza When my mom puts money on my debit card and I use it to ask Philza if he would smash or pass the enderdragon 🤪 im so sorry dadza 😭😭

Polaris_Mischief @PolarisMischief Forgive me Dadza Forgive me Dadza 🙏

One user blamed the entire "smash or pass" episode on Wilbur, and took to twitter to post an amusing tweet

sprouts @carrot_gardens no one let wilbur near a smash or pass ever again no one let wilbur near a smash or pass ever again

YouTube user June had a creative and hilarious idea that the rest of the community could hop on:

"Someone should make a comp of every time Wilbur has popped onto Philzas stream and said the most random shit ever/started a cult "

Another YouTube user named maria chavez had the following to say in the comments:

"Smash or pass smash or pass" made me die of laughter in the stream, still makes me die now "

LunarKnights on YouTube commented on how Phil looked amidst all the "smash or pass" chaos, referring to Phil as "Dadza".

"Dadza looks like he’s about to strangle chat at some points XD "

Ph1LzA is one of the most influential Minecraft streamers on the internet. He is known for a hardcore world in the game that lasted for a whopping five years. He eventually died fighting some hostile mobs, which called for a community-wide outrage and generally shocked his fans.

Ph1LzA’s popularity has soared since he joined Dream SMP Minecraft server. Being a part of the renowned streamer server has attracted viewership from the collective streaming and viewing community over the last few years.

