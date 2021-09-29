Top 5 tricks every Minecraft Hardcore player needs to know

Survival mode in Minecraft is not easy, but if the player wants to try something even harder, they can try Hardcore. This is the most challenging game mode in Minecraft that automatically sets the difficulty to Hard.

Before creating a world with Hardcore game mode, players should note that if they die once in it, they will not be able to play it again. Hardcore is meant to be played by experienced Minecrafters as beginners are unaware of the challenges they will face. Some Minecraft tricks can help the player evade unwanted situations.

Minecraft tricks that every Hardcore player should be aware of

5) Use torch to break gravel

Gravel blocks break when fallen on a torch (Image via Minecraft)

While mining, players often come across a lot of gravel blocks generated vertically in a straight line. As they are affected by gravity, they keep falling, and players have to break each one of them.

Instead of breaking every block, players break the lowest block and place a torch there. All the other blocks that fall on it will then break automatically.

4) Cook food on a campfire

Food cooking on a campfire (Image via Minecraft)

Campfires can be used to cook raw food items. Instead of mining coal ore for cooking, players should use this feature at least on their first day in the Hardcore world. This will save them a lot of time which they can use to prepare a safe place to stay.

3) Use a hopper for looting bastion chests

A bastion chest connected to a hopper (Image via Minecraft)

Bastions are one of the scariest structures in the game that are full of piglins and piglin brutes. They are neutral mobs, and as long as players wear a gold armor item, they are safe from them.

However, if the player tries to loot a chest of the bastion, all piglins will attack them. The safest way of doing this is by connecting a hopper to the chest and then taking the items from the hopper.

2) Block creepers

Block an exploding creeper (Image via Minecraft)

Creepers are one of the biggest enemies of all Minecraft players. They are known for falling on players inside caves and exploding. However, by using a simple trick, players will take significantly less damage from an exploding creeper. The trick is to place a block between the player and the creeper that is about to explode.

1) MLG

Water can be used to avoid fall damage (Image via Minecraft)

Fall damage can sometimes be fatal and instant death if the player falls from a high enough position. MLG is an advanced skill that can be a lifesaver if performed correctly. It prevents players from taking fall damage using a water bucket.

Players need to use a water bucket on the block they are about to fall to place water there and fall on it.

