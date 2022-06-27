Minecraft streamer TommyInnit talks about fan reception at VidCon 2022

Famous Minecraft streamer and content creator TommyInnit recently opened up about the warm reception he got at VidCon 2022. He addressed this in his latest stream and reminisced about the the experience, realising how far he has come in his career and thanking everyone for their support.

VidCon is a massive event where famous online personalities from all fields flock to meet and interact with their fans. This year, Tommy and other famous Minecraft streamers had a Q&A panel where thousands of fans greeted them wholeheartedly.

He was accompanied by several other well-known streamers like Wilbur Soot, Phi1LzA, Tubbo, and more. They were blown away by the positive energy radiated by the fans.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit was shocked by the number of fans at VidCon 2022

In the stream, the 18-year-old streamer talked about how he and ConnerEatsPants were slightly late for the Q&A panel where all Minecraft streamers were supposed to be present. Both ran to the event location and were shocked by the sheer energy of the fans. He said this at 0:37 in the stream clip:

"This is the moment I would genuinly say I felt like my life changed."

As all the streamers went onto the stage, Tommy was casually saying hi to everyone, but the moment he said 'Hello' in his classic grumbling voice, the fans lost it and cheered at the top of their lungs, freaking him out.

The streamer expressing his excitement after seeing his fans (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

During the Q&A panel, him, Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, and several other streamers shared the same shock and excitement with each other as they did not expect the number of fans that would turn up to greet them. The creators were hosting the Q&A panel themselves, with Jack Manifold managing the show.

He later showed a video that he had recorded while walking to the stage. In the video, the huge hall was filled with extremely hyped fans who were screaming as every Minecraft streamer made their way to the platform. He delightfully said this at the 3:45 mark in the stream clip:

"This was the coolest experience of my entire life."

The streamer shows the video he took during the event (Image via Canooon YouTube)

TommyInnit finally thanked everyone who was with him on stage and in the audience. He expressed how everyone showed their passion and love towards each other.

Reactions from fans towards the event

Thousands of fans took Twitter by storm as they posted loads of photos and videos of TommyInnit and other streamers that were present at VidCon. Although many fans were unable to attend the event and meet them, they were delighted to see the huge group of streamers together.

TommyInnit is an 18-year-old streamer with millions of fans and followers on all social media and video content platforms. He started making videos back in 2019 and never looked back as his popularity skyrocketed in just a few years.

He is one of the main characters in the famous Minecraft server, Dream SMP, and frequently takes part in Minecraft Championship (MCC) tournaments as well.

