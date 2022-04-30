VidCon 2022: Dates, schedule, location, guests, and more

One of the biggest events of the year has received an official date and roster. VidCon is a yearly convention for fans, creators, executives, and online brands. Usually, the event primarily features popular video stars from different areas of the internet. The original VidCon (United States event) celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019 and hosted 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors.

This year figures to be equally big and has some big names attending. This year's event will be the first one in a while, as the 2021 convention was canceled due to COVID-19.

Tickets are on sale now, so fans of the creators attending the event or fans of the industry at large can go ahead and book their spot. This article explains everything they might need to know about the upcoming event.

What fans should know about VidCon 2022

Regarding the dates, VidCon's official website mentions the following:

'We can't wait to see you at VidCon US 2022, happening June 22-25, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center!'

On their website, interested fans can look at booking hotels, flights, and other travel accommodations, especially those who do not live in Anaheim, California. The website even provides links to certain booking options where people can get discounts on their rooms.

Fortunately, they also have a system that allows people to sell tickets if something comes up, so purchasers can rest easy knowing they have a safety net if they can't attend the event.

This year's event is going to be huge. Here are the featured guests fans can look forward to seeing at the event:

Aaron's Animals

AdamRayOkay

Alejandra Tapia

Alan Becker

Allison Holker

Andre Swilley

Ashleytheunicorn

Ben Azelart

Blake Manning

Danny Plascencia (sweetea)

Emirichu, Frank (sweetea)

Halle Burns

Mr. Hamilton

Jazzy Anne

Jenny Nicholson

Jon Cozart (Paint)

Julian Lopez (sweetea)

Kat Blaque

Lexi Rivera

Logan Mendoza (sweetea)

Michelle Khare

Miki Rai

Natalie Burdick

Nicole & Josh (Mythical Kitchen)

Quackity

Rachel Levin

The Trills

tWitch

Yung Astroo

The VidCon 2022 website also has sweepstakes for fans to potentially win a meet and greet with some of their favorite stars. Fans can purchase a certain type of ticket and enter for a chance to win:

'If you have a 4-Day Community , Creator , or Industry Track ticket (including On Demand bundles), you can click the button below to enter! Be sure to have your VidCon US 2022 Order ID and the order holder's email address ready.'

VidCon meet and greet (Image via VidCon website)

The deadline for entering this sweepstakes is 5.00 pm PST on May 11, and interested fans should look into it as soon as possible. For more information, fans can check the VidCon website.

Edited by Mayank Shete