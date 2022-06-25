Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot's VidCon 2022 photo took Twitter by storm

Famous Minecraft streamers like Wilbur Soot, Ph1LzA, Ranboo, TommyInnit and many more were present at this year's VidCon. Thousands of fans eagerly flocked to the convention to see the famed streamers live and get a chance to meet them. The streamers reciprocated their love and met as many fans as possible, even posting photos on their social media handles.

VidCon is a major event where several online celebrities come to interact with their fans. It is one of the biggest events of the year where content creators from every online platform come together. Furthermore, there are several smaller events that both content creators and fans can take part in together such as workshops, Q&As, performances, and many more. However, the small group of top-tier Minecraft streamers present were the highlight of VidCon since they have one of the biggest fanbases.

Wilbur Soot @WilburSoot You guys completely changed our lives You guys completely changed our lives https://t.co/iIqNcO6BLf

During VidCon, many streamers, including Wilbur Soot, posted wholesome pictures of themselves with their fellow streamers and fans in the background. However, Wilbur Soot's tweet, in particular, blew up as thousands of fans loved and retweeted it. He whole-heartedly captioned how the fans changed their (the streamers') lives forever by showing them so much support and love.

Minecraft streamers and fans react to Wilbur Soot's VidCon 2022 photo

With loads of Minecraft streamers being present at VidCon, they are constantly posting updates on the event and displaying how much fun they're having as they interact with fans. Wilbur Soot's latest heart-warming post was highly appreciated by thousands of fans and other streamers as well.

Tubbo, another famous streamer, simply replied with a heart emoji. Interestingly, he was also present at the event with Wilbur Soot and the others. Tubbo also took part in the Q&A with fans.

TommyInnit was elated to see Soot's tweet and stated that he was humbled by the fans' reception at the event. He posted several photos as well as tweets thanking everyone and appreciating his fans.

Ranboo, another famous Minecraft streamer, humorously commented on how he finally made it into a Wilbur Soot tweet. Although he was not fully in the photo, his hair was slightly visible on the very edge of the picture. Obviously, he was present at the event and thanked all his fans.

Jack Manifold was also present at the event and was blown away by the love he received from fans. He expressed how it was the best experience of his life and warmly thanked everyone present.

Fans' reaction to the tweet

Besides the above, thousands of fans flooded the wholesome tweet and reacted emotionally. Many expressed how close they were to crying after seeing the post, while others thanked the streamers for everything they did. Some of them also posted how they were present at the Q&A session and were able to spot themselves in the picture. To summarize, the entire tweet was bursting with positivity and appreciation for one another.

