Fans react as TommyInnit posts a photo with Charli D'Amelio on Twitter

Minecraft YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" tweeted out a photo of himself with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio last night. This comes after many months of the YouTuber trying to strike up a friendship between the two of them.

After repeatedly dueting her TikToks, getting her to follow him back on Twitter, and FaceTiming her and her father, Tommy finally met Charli in person in the lead-up to VidCon 2022. He said that the two content creators have hit it off, joking that she keeps talking about getting married to him.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit She keeps trying to marry me She keeps trying to marry me https://t.co/0WQZZc8sOy

TommyInnit and Charli D'Amelio finally meet each other

VidCon 2022 is being held this week at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The convention has largely been associated with YouTube and its content creators, but has been increasingly linked to TikTok over the past couple of years.

Both YouTubers and TikTok stars alike flock to Anaheim at this time of year to participate in VidCon, including Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

For months, D'Amelio did not respond to the streamer's attempts. It became a running joke in Tommy's fanbase that the TikTok star was actively ignoring him. However, that changed in November when she finally followed him back on Twitter.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit This is the most important moment of my life This is the most important moment of my life https://t.co/bc9yQyzh8h

It did not stop there, as Tommy had gotten her phone number after being in a FaceTime call with a mutual friend. Last month, he revealed that he would send text messages to her, finally getting a response from her while he was on vacation.

He asked if she was going to VidCon this year, to which she said yes and asked him if he was as well. He jokingly asked if she wanted to do dr*gs with him at the event, to which she said that she would ask her parents for permission, with her father FaceTiming Tommy shortly after.

Now that VidCon is underway, some fans of TommyInnit were wondering if they would meet up while in Anaheim. The duo seemed to have wasted no time, as they met up the night before the convention started.

Thomas posted a photo of the two of them together, jokingly saying that she is trying to marry him now.

"She keeps trying to marry me."

When he narrated the story of his FaceTime call with D'Amelio back in May, he asked fans to imagine how crazy the vlog of their meeting at VidCon would be. Whether they simply met up or have some content planned is unknown.

Fans react to TommyInnit and Charli D'Amelio meeting in person

Fans reacted in disbelief, both to the two content creators finally meeting in person and to Tommy's claim that D'Amelio has fallen in love with him. Twitch streamer TinaKitten called him out.

He responded with a simple denial.

While it is likely he was joking, fans were nonetheless excited to see the two meet, and are eagerly awaiting their vlog together, as previously promised.

It will be interesting to see if TommyInnIt and Charli D'Amelio release any crossover content in the near future.

